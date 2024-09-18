Nine Ukrainian Regions In Talks On Cooperation With U.S. States Presidential Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta has held a meeting on strengthening cooperation between Ukrainian regions and U.S. states.

That is according to the presidential press service , Ukrinform reports.

"We have a task from President Volodymyr Zelensky to introduce a single, comprehensive communication mechanism between the regions of Ukraine and the regions of other countries, including the U.S. states. We have to systematically work on the establishment of effective interaction," Mykyta said.

According to him, nine regions of Ukraine are currently negotiating with representatives of the American states. In particular, an agreement will soon be signed between the Zaporizhzhia region and the state of Pennsylvania.

The meeting was attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova and the heads of regional military administrations.

The participants of the meeting agreed to join forces and create a platform for direct contacts between the heads of regional military administrations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States.

The cooperation will include cultural, educational, healthcare, social and humanitarian spheres. There will be a separate mechanism for interaction between universities, hospitals, cultural institutions, sports schools and rehabilitation centers.

In total, four memorandums have already been signed: between the Kyiv region and the state of Washington, between the Kyiv region and the state of Utah, between the Zhytomyr region and the state of Indiana, and between the Chernihiv region and the state of Minnesota.

Photo: Presidential Office