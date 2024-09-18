Italy's World Cup Icon Schillaci Dies Aged 59
Italian icon Salvatore Schillaci, the top scorer at the 1990
World Cup, has died aged 59, Azernews reports.
Schillaci, better known as 'Toto', scored six goals to win the
Golden Boot at the 1990 World Cup on home soil.
Italy lost in the semi-finals, but Schillaci was also awarded
the Golden Ball as the best player and gained hero status.
Schillaci was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022.
Capped 16 times for his country, scoring seven goals, he
represented Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan after beginning
his club career at Messina.
Juventus, whom Schillaci joined in 1989, said: "We immediately
fell in love with Toto. His desire, his story, his being so
wonderfully passionate, and it showed in every game he played.
