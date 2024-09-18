AI Driving Market Transformation, Online Tutoring Market To Grow By USD 318.2 Billion (2024-2028) With Boost From STEM Education - Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global tutoring market size is estimated to grow by USD 318.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

19.83%

during the forecast period. Growing importance of STEM education

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

apps and wearables for online tutoring. However,

threat from open-source and private tutoring

poses a challenge. Key market players include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc., Stride Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global online tutoring market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.83% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 318.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.32 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries China, US, Japan, Germany, UK, and India Key companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Growing Stars Inc., iTutorGroup Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., My Tutorweb Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Preply Inc., Stride Inc., Sylvan Learning LLC, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Varsity Tutors LLC, and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The online tutoring market is experiencing significant growth due to advanced technologies such as mobile apps and wearables. Virtual reality (VR) is a notable trend in online tutoring, creating a distinctive learning environment. Tutors are integrating mobile apps into their sessions to enhance the learning experience. The widespread use of smartphones and the increasing internet penetration fuel the demand for mobile learning apps. For instance, Vedantu's proprietary app offers study materials, previous-year papers, practice tests, and text-to-speech features. BYJU'S, a popular mobile learning app, provides various tutoring courses for students from classes 4 to 12 and test preparations. VR and smartwatches are anticipated to be the most adopted technologies in virtual classrooms, enabling effortless content sharing. Smartwatches keep users connected, making online tutoring convenient. As more vendors adopt these technologies, the online tutoring market is expected to flourish during the forecast period.



Online tutoring services have seen a significant growth in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide school closures. With the increasing use of smartphones and continuous technological advancements, online learning methods have become more accessible than ever. This trend is not limited to school students but also corporate professionals seeking to upskill or reskill. Partnerships and collaborations between mobile app developers, content providers, and qualified, trained teachers have led to smart learning solutions. AI-driven platforms offer personalized tutoring type and on-demand segment. Government support for digital teaching and online learning policies further boost this market. Latest trends include AI-generated chat, PDF reports, and online dashboards. Forecasts suggest continued growth with company revenue shares and regional opportunities in tutoring style insights, subject tutoring, homework assistance, lifestyle skills, and more. Marketing efforts focus on parent-student needs, flexibility, and various subjects like marketing, business, finance, music, and more.



Market

Challenges



The global online tutoring market faces significant challenges due to the availability of free and open-source tutoring resources. While vendors like Ambow Education, China Distance Education, and iTutorGroup offer paid online tutoring services, open-source firms provide free programs. This poses a threat as cost-conscious consumers opt for these free services. However, the preference for private tutoring remains high due to personalized attention, customized teaching methods, and the ability to work at a student's pace. These factors limit the growth potential of the online tutoring market despite its advantages such as flexibility and accessibility. The online tutoring market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing competition in academics and the need for supplementary education. With the rise of remote learning and international education, virtual reality is becoming a distinctive learning environment. However, affordability remains a challenge for many learners, especially lower income families. Digital transformation in the education sector is driving investment by startups in e-learning platforms, virtual advisory services, and personalized learning. Teaching practices are evolving with customized learning resources and assessment methods. Physical abilities and geographic location are no longer barriers to quality education. Artificial intelligence is enhancing user engagement and improving students' performance. Fees for coaching classes and tutoring are a concern, but the benefits of online courses for higher education and entrance exams outweigh the costs. The use of technology in teaching is revolutionizing the education sector, making it more accessible and effective for learners.

Segment Overview



This online tutoring market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 STEM

1.2 Language courses 1.3 Other courses



2.1 Desktop tutoring 2.2 Mobile tutoring



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

STEM-

The online tutoring market has experienced significant growth in recent years, attracting both educators and students. This trend is driven by the convenience and flexibility it offers. Students can learn from anywhere, at any time, while tutors can reach a wider audience. Online tutoring platforms provide tools for interactive learning, making education more accessible and effective. Tutors offer personalized instruction, helping students master complex concepts. This market continues to expand, offering new opportunities for educators and learners alike.

Research Analysis

Online tutoring services have revolutionized education by providing access to personalized instructions from anywhere in the world through smartphones. Students from all geographical locations can now connect with expert tutors for homework assistance or skill trades in various subjects, including business, finance, marketing, music, and more. Corporate professionals and school students alike benefit from the flexibility of online learning methods, fitting sessions around hectic schedules and remote locations. Partnerships and collaborations between mobile app developers and content providers have made these services easily accessible through user-friendly platforms. With features like video conferencing, screen sharing, and interactive whiteboards, online education services offer an engaging and effective learning experience. Parents and students appreciate the convenience and affordability, making online tutoring a popular choice for those seeking to enhance their study habits and improve their skills. A reliable internet connection is the only requirement, making online tutoring an essential tool for modern education.

Market Research Overview

Online tutoring services have revolutionized education by enabling students and corporate professionals to learn from anywhere, at any time, using their smartphones. This form of distance learning has gained significant popularity due to continuous technological advancements and partnerships with mobile app developers and content providers. Online tutoring caters to school students and adults, offering various types of tutoring, including subject tutoring, homework assistance, and skill trades. The coronavirus pandemic and nationwide school closures have further accelerated the adoption of online learning methods. Geographical location is no longer a barrier as students can access qualified, trained teachers from around the world. AI-driven platforms offer personalized instructions through AI Generated Chat, PDF reports, and online dashboards. The latest trends include adaptive learning platforms, augmented reality, and virtual reality. The market is forecasted to grow with company revenue shares, regional opportunities, and latest trends shaping the industry. Tutoring style insights cater to various learning habits and lifestyles, with marketing and business, finance, music, and other subjects available. Flexibility is a key advantage, allowing students to learn at their own pace and schedule, even in remote locations with hectic schedules. Parents and students appreciate the affordability and convenience of online education services, which can also provide in-person sessions through video conferencing, screen sharing, and interactive whiteboards. Academic requirements and competition in academics drive the demand for supplementary education, with innovations such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) enhancing the learning experience. Virtual advisory services offer customized and personalized learning, while learning resources cater to physical abilities and diverse geographic locations. The education sector is undergoing digital transformation, with government support and distance learning policies promoting online teaching and continuous technological advancements.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Courses



STEM



Language Courses

Other Courses

Platform



Desktop Tutoring

Mobile Tutoring

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

