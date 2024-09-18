Alair Homes Expands In California With The Launch Of Alair Tri Counties

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alair Homes® , North America's largest privately held custom home building and renovation company, proudly announces the launch of Alair Tri Counties as AAA Development, Inc. joins Alair's of builders. This marks Alair's second location in California, establishing its footprint in the prestigious regions of Malibu, Santa Barbara, and Ventura County.

Left to Right: Kahle Steinmetz (Partner, Alair Encinitas), Stacy Eakman (Regional Partner, Washington), Shane Duff (Director of Partner Services), Mike Seay (Partner, Alair Tri Counties), Mike Hansen (Partner, Alair Tri Counties), Steven Hayhoe (Partner Performance Specialist), Stu Hopewell (Chief Operations Officer) (CNW Group/Alair Enterprises Ltd.)

California, home to the nation's highest number of in-state architects , is a hub for cutting-edge architectural design. By launching Alair Tri Counties in this elite market, Alair solidifies its status as a premier builder partner, offering unparalleled collaboration opportunities in luxury residential construction across Malibu, Santa Barbara, Calabasas, Ventura County, and beyond.

"The launch of Alair Tri Counties is more than just an expansion - it's a strategic move into one of the most architecturally vibrant regions in the country," said Rob Cecil , president of Alair Homes . "With the team from AAA Development now representing us as Alair Tri Counties, we're not only expanding our reach but also elevating the Alair brand. Their deep-rooted legacy in this prestigious market makes them an invaluable addition to our network."

AAA Development is a legacy construction firm based in Camarillo, California, with over 25 years of experience serving Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties. Led by Mike Hansen and Mike Seay, the company has successfully completed more than 1,000 residential and commercial projects, earning a reputation for quality craftsmanship and client satisfaction.

"Joining the Alair network allows us to elevate our service and offer homeowners a truly custom, high-end homebuilding experience," said Mike Seay , partner at Alair Tri Counties . "We are excited to bring Alair's renowned approach to this market, which is home to some of the most creative and discerning clients in the world."

Mike Hansen , partner at Alair Tri Counties , added, "Our region has always been at the forefront of architectural excellence, and with Alair, we are now even better equipped to deliver exceptional results for homeowners in the Tri-County Area of California. This partnership is a game changer for us and our community."

AAA Development is a five-time Best of Houzz Award winner in service and design categories. In 2023, the national online magazine Home Builder Digest named AAA Development one of the Best Custom Home Builders in Ventura County, CA.

About Alair®

Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is North America's largest, privately held custom home building and renovation company. With a rapidly growing network of franchises since 2012, Alair has become a trusted name in over 100 locations across North America. Our distinctive approach is cemented in partnerships with esteemed architects, proficient trade partners, and innovative designers, ensuring homeowners a distinctive construction management experience. Striving for continuous improvement through our proprietary Client Control® construction project management methodology, Alair is dedicated to delivering meticulously crafted, beautiful homes while ensuring a transparent, client-focused journey from conception to completion. Learn more at

For more information on Alair Tri Counties, please visit alairtricounties .

