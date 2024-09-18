JARCO Companies Announces Opening Of Green Road Batch Plant In Converse, TX And Technical Services Lab For Readymix
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JARCO ReadyMix of San Antonio announces the immediate opening of plant #8 at 9650 Green Road in Converse, TX which will expand coverage of San Antonio East.
This location will be supported by the new Technical Services operations in San Antonio to service TxDOT and other industrial customers, as well as the large residential subdivisions in the area.
"Along with our new plant in Corpus Christi to open by the end of the year and another San Antonio plant in the first quarter of 2025, our service levels and coverage continue to grow in the South Texas region," said Joe C. Regalado, CEO of JARCO Companies.
