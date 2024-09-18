JARCO Companies Announces Opening Of Green Road Batch Plant In Converse, TX And Technical Services Lab For Readymix

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JARCO ReadyMix of San Antonio announces the immediate opening of #8 at 9650 Green Road in Converse, TX which will expand coverage of San Antonio East.



This location will be supported by the new Technical Services operations in San Antonio to service TxDOT and other industrial customers, as well as the large residential subdivisions in the area.

"Along with our new plant in Corpus Christi to open by the end of the year and another San Antonio plant in the first quarter of 2025, our service levels and coverage continue to grow in the South Texas region," said Joe C. Regalado, CEO of JARCO Companies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JARCO READYMIX AND AGGREGATES, VISIT .

SOURCE Jarco Companies

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED