Aligos Therapeutics To Announce Topline Results From The Phase 2A HERALD Study Of ALG-055009 For The Treatment Of MASH On September 19, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS,“Aligos”,“Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and diseases, today announced that the Company will share the topline results from the Phase 2a HERALD study of ALG-055009, a thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist, in metabolic-dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH) subjects on Thursday, September 19, 2024 prior to the market open. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

The company will host a conference call and webcast with a slide presentation tomorrow at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT. To access the live webcast with slides, please visit the Presentation & Events page on the Aligos website at . Please register ten minutes prior to its start. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days.

