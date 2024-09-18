Sunmed Your CBD Store Owners Push Back On Governor Newsom's Industry-Killing Hemp Regulation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) California CBD Retailers Reject Newsom's Misleading "Drug Peddlers" Rhetoric

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We, the proud independent owners of 18

Sunmed | Your CBD Store locations across California, are issuing this public statement to address Governor Gavin Newsom's so-called "emergency" regulations aimed at banning all hemp-derived products, including broad spectrum CBD containing negligible amounts of THC.

If enacted, this proposal would strip Californians of essential, non-intoxicating wellness products and devastate the businesses we've worked so hard to build. We cannot stand by as hemp-a natural plant made federally legal by the 2018 Farm Bill-faces prohibition in California, once a beacon of progress.

Governor Newsom recently stated, "We will not sit on our hands as drug peddlers target our children with dangerous and unregulated hemp products." This gross mischaracterization paints a false picture of responsible businesses like ours. We, as Sunmed | Your CBD Store owners, have always prioritized quality, safety, and transparency over reckless profiteering.

We are not drug peddlers. We are community-based, law-abiding merchants offering adults safe, non-intoxicating alternatives to pharmaceuticals. Our rigorously tested, clinically proven hemp products comply with-and exceed-both state and federal regulations. To suggest we endanger children is not only disingenuous but an insult to our responsible practices and the integrity of our premium CBD formulas.

In fact, we've long advocated for stronger enforcement of existing laws and better regulations. Yet Newsom and the California Department of Public Health have failed to provide balanced legislation and adequate protections for Californians.

We invite regulators, lawmakers, and the public to visit our stores and see firsthand the responsible, compliant practices that define California's hemp industry. Let's have an informed conversation before making unfounded claims and jeopardizing the livelihoods of thousands of Californians.

