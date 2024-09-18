عربي


Associated Banc-Corp Decreases Prime Rate


9/18/2024 4:45:59 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREEN BAY, Wis., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated
Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has decreased the bank's prime rate from 8.50 percent to 8.00 percent, effective September 19, 2024.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated
Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $41 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin.
Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.
.

CONTACT:
Andrea Kozek
[email protected]

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.

