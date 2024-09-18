Sunglider By Peter Kuczia Wins Silver In A' Vehicle, Mobility And Transportation Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Autonomous Public System Recognized for Excellence in Design and Sustainability

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of vehicle design, has announced Sunglider by Peter Kuczia as the Silver winner in the Vehicle, Mobility and Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Sunglider's innovative design within the vehicle industry, positioning it as a notable achievement in advancing transportation standards and practices.Sunglider's groundbreaking design holds immense relevance for the vehicle industry and its potential customers. By offering a sustainable, autonomous public transport solution, Sunglider aligns with current trends and needs for eco-friendly, efficient urban mobility. The system's practical benefits, such as reduced operating costs, increased accessibility, and seamless integration with urban environments, make it a valuable innovation for users, the industry, and stakeholders alike.What sets Sunglider apart is its holistic approach to urban transportation. The system combines autonomous suspended passenger and freight vehicles with small autonomous ground buses, all powered by a photovoltaic roof that generates more than the required energy. The AI-controlled metro operates on a maintenance-free 3-minute cycle, while the vehicles are 3D printed in microfactories, drastically reducing investment and operating costs. The glulam track, with its integrated solar roof and barrier-free island stations, transforms urban spaces and contributes to the system's overall sustainability.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Sunglider serves as a motivator for Peter Kuczia and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of transportation design. This achievement has the potential to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in sustainable, autonomous urban mobility solutions. The award also highlights the team's dedication to excellence and their commitment to creating designs that positively impact society and the environment.Team MembersSunglider was designed by a talented team led by Peter Kuczia, the Lead Designer. Ewelina Gawell served as the Structure Form Designer, while Mariusz Wrona, Agnieszka Wardzinska, Amr Waly, Maria Yanczuk, Jakub Kozlik, Wiktoria Gorzelewska, Aleksa Stepniewska, Piotr Banasiak, Bartek Witkowski, Oliver Kubut, Dieter Otten, Uli Hartwig, Peter Böcker, Alek Pluta, and Lev Rosileht contributed their expertise to the project.Interested parties may learn more about the Sunglider design and its team at:About Peter KucziaPeter Kuczia is an accomplished educator and expert in sustainable constructions with over two decades of experience. He holds a Ph.D. in solar architecture from Germany and is the author of "Educating Buildings – Learning Sustainability through Displayed Design." Kuczia's work has garnered multiple international awards and has been exhibited and published globally. He serves as a jury member in international competitions and is the initiator and curator of the Design that Educates Awards.About Sunglider AgSunglider Ag is revolutionizing public transportation with the Sunglider Smart Suspension Metro. A team of experienced scientists, engineers, architects, and developers from Osnabrück & Warsaw have joined forces to make cars superfluous in medium-sized communities. The company aims to conquer the +1 level with autonomous gliders for people and express goods while providing last-mile solutions on the ground with autonomous minibuses and sharing vehicles.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and make a notable impact on improving everyday life. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, aesthetic appeal, functionality, performance, safety measures, environmental impact, user comfort, technological integration, manufacturing feasibility, cost-effectiveness, market viability, ergonomic design, adaptability, versatility, space optimization, energy efficiency, durability, maintenance ease, branding, identity, cultural relevance, inclusive design, and futuristic vision.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, vehicle industry experts, journalists, and academics. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and advance the field of design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

