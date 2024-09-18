Jing Hong By Wei Zhang Wins Bronze In A' Interior Space And Exhibition Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elegant Art Installation Recognized for Its Immersive Design and Graceful Aesthetics

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Jing Hong by Wei Zhang as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated by the award-winning design, positioning it as a notable contribution to the interior design industry.The Bronze A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for industry professionals and design enthusiasts alike. By recognizing outstanding designs that showcase ingenuity, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, this award sets a benchmark for excellence in interior design. Jing Hong's recognition serves as an inspiration for designers to push the boundaries of creativity and develop solutions that enhance the user experience and elevate industry standards.Jing Hong is a captivating art installation that immerses visitors in a graceful and ethereal environment. Drawing inspiration from the classic Chinese literature "Ode to the Goddess of Luo," the design features a 5-meter-high red structure that floats elegantly from the outdoors into the gallery, meandering like a flowing streamer. The installation's dynamic nature, enhanced by wind-driven devices, allows visitors to interact with the artwork and experience the beauty of movement from different perspectives.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition for Jing Hong signifies a milestone for Wei Zhang and their team. This achievement not only validates their dedication to creating exceptional interior spaces but also motivates them to continue exploring innovative design concepts. The award serves as a platform to showcase their talent and inspire future projects that push the boundaries of art and functionality in interior design.Interested parties may learn more about Jing Hong and explore its unique features at the dedicated page created by the A' Design Awards :About InfrontChaoran Yingfeng is a creative space design company dedicated to "let design speak". It has the founder's independent design brand "Wynne.Z Design Works" and two sub-brands: the advanced custom wedding brand "WeddingWind&Style" and the creative space design brand "INFRONT". Zhang Wei (Wynne.Z) is a space creative designer and independent artist who is good at inspiring and creating artistic creation and conceptual spaces that allow viewers to think and interact with each other. The two sub-brands provide private customized weddings and commercial space design customization services in the pan-art era for elite customers around the world who have high quality requirements. Adhering to the artistic concept of "love is the foundation of all beauty", we hope to bring more artistic works and beautiful thoughts to the public and the world.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and functionality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. These designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning this award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that improve people's lives and well-being. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation criteria assessed by an expert jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, renowned manufacturers, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities, advance the industry, and inspire future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. It aims to motivate designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Through recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

