Less By Zhenfei Wang Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

Minimalist store design inspired by "less is more" philosophy recognized for excellence in interior design.

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Zhenfei Wang 's "Less" store design as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious award celebrates outstanding achievements in interior design that demonstrate creativity, innovation, and a positive impact on the industry.The "Less" store design showcases the relevance of minimalist aesthetics in contemporary retail spaces. By embracing the "less is more" philosophy, Zhenfei Wang's design aligns with current trends that prioritize simplicity, functionality, and a focus on the essential. This approach not only enhances the customer experience but also sets a standard for sustainable and efficient interior design practices.Through the skillful bending of minimalist planes, Zhenfei Wang creates a harmonious interplay of structure, space, and tension within the store. The use of cement materials adds a warm and inviting atmosphere, while the overall design maintains a clean and uncluttered appearance. The "Less" store design stands out for its ability to effectively communicate the brand's philosophy through its interior elements.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category serves as a testament to Zhenfei Wang's commitment to pushing the boundaries of minimalist design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations that continue to explore the potential of simplicity in creating impactful and memorable retail experiences.Project Members:Less was designed by Zhenfei Wang, who led the project, and Luming Wang, who collaborated on the design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning "Less" store design at:About Zhenfei Wang:Zhenfei Wang, based in Hong Kong, China, is an accomplished architect and designer. After earning a Bachelor's degree in Architecture from Tianjin University, they pursued an Advanced Master's degree in Architecture from the Berlage Institute in Rotterdam. Zhenfei Wang's professional experience includes working at UNStudio in Amsterdam before co-founding HHD_FUN with Luming Wang in 2008.About Hhdfun:HHD_FUN is a multidisciplinary design and research studio comprised of architects, designers, programmers, and other professionals. The studio's approach involves incorporating knowledge from various fields outside of architecture to create innovative and unconventional designs. HHD_FUN collaborates with a diverse range of experts, including artists, fashion designers, mathematicians, and engineers, to explore new design possibilities through cross-disciplinary cooperation. The studio's portfolio encompasses architecture, interior design, landscape design, and product design.About Bronze A' Design Award:The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, functionality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create solutions that enhance quality of life and contribute to a better world.About A' Design Award:The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and is judged by an expert panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics. Winning an A' Design Award provides global recognition and increased visibility within the design community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

