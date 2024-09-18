ACTFL Welcomes Lawrence Larry Paska As Executive Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ACTFL is pleased to announce the appointment of Lawrence "Larry" Paska, PhD, CAE, as its new executive director, effective October 21, 2024. Paska brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership, and will guide ACTFL to continue the organization's leadership in creating an interconnected world where everyone benefits from and values a multilingual and multicultural education.

In this role, Paska will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction, operations, and staffing of ACTFL. With his extensive background in association management, Paska is well-equipped to lead the association in achieving its mission of "providing vision, leadership, and support for quality teaching and learning of languages."

"We are thrilled to welcome Larry to ACTFL," said LJ Randolph, ACTFL President. "He stood out among a highly competitive field of candidates due to his exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of education and professional associations like ACTFL. We are confident that under his guidance, the association will continue to thrive and deliver even greater value to ACTFL's members."

Paska comes to ACTFL with more than 25 years of experience in association management and education, having previously served as executive director at the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS), as the director of Professional Development at the Southern Westchester (NY) Board of Cooperative Educational Services, and as a K-12 and college educator. During his tenure at NCSS, he had a track record of leading an organization of teachers, securing grants and funding, and establishing the organization's strategic vision. He holds a PhD in curriculum and instruction, a master's in teaching, and is an ASAE-certified association executive.

"I am honored and excited to join the ACTFL community," said Paska. "ACTFL is a wonderful professional home for educators, and I am delighted to support its core values and outstanding mission. I am eager to begin work with ACTFL's dedicated Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, partners, and members. It is fantastic to be in a position to help all language educators achieve new heights during this important, vital time for multilingual and multicultural

education."

For more information about Paska and ACTFL, please visit ACTFL.

About ACTFL:

ACTFL is a membership community of language education professionals passionate about expanding cultural richness and diversity at all levels of education. Together we provide resources to address challenges to meet the changing needs of language educators and their learners. ACTFL's innovative quality research, standards, assessments, professional development, and publications empower us to advance the practice of language learning. The influence of our work cascades through society one learner at a time.

ACTFL's Mission: Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages.

ACTFL's Vision: ACTFL envisions an interconnected world where everyone benefits from and values a multilingual and multicultural education.

