Grace-Based Films Documentary A Case For Love, Exploring The Concept Of Unselfish Love, To Debut In The United States And Canada On October 1St

New film is Inspired by the Writings and Teachings of Bishop Michael B. Curry
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a response to the national narrative of division this election season, Grace-Based Films' compelling documentary
A
Case
For Love, directed by
Brian
Ide, will debut on major TVOD platforms in United States and Canada on October 1st.
Grace-Based Films Documentary "A Case For Love," Explores The Concept of Unselfish Love
Poster
Biship Michael B. Curry, Brian Ide
Featuring in-depth interviews with everyday citizens
and
well-known public figures,
A
Case
For
Love
is inspired by the writings and teachings of Bishop Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop
and Primate of
The Episcopal Church, and first African American to hold that position. He is best known for his passionate sermon about "The Power of
Love" at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The
film
explores whether or not
love, specifically unselfish
love, is the solution to the extreme societal and political divide facing our world today.
The
official
trailer is available at:
A
Case
For
Love
- Full Trailer - 2024 Documentary (youtube)
"We're very honored to share our film with
audiences
in the United States and Canada this October," comments
Ide. "Hopefully
A
Case
For
Love
will
do
just that... serve as a catalyst of positive change in our current tumultuous times by inspiring us to practice inclusion, tolerance and unselfish
love."
In a series of seven chapters featuring the personal, real-life stories of everyday people from all walks of life,
A
Case
For
Love
explores the themes of racial justice, sexual identity, military service, foster care, politics, sex trafficking, disability, loss of
loved
ones, refugees, volunteerism, food justice, immigration, and more. The chapters explore
Being Dealt A Bad Hand,
Love
and Loss, Exclusion, Making It Look Easy, Answering the Call, Hope,
and
Love
Is...
Now, more than ever, we live in a divided society. Many have moved into tribal corners, seeing the world from an "us versus them" point of view. This documentary focuses on everyday people from across the U.S., striving to live their lives selflessly while representing various ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds.
Additionally,
well-known figures, including Secretary Pete Buttigieg (Mayor Pete),
NBC's
Al Roker, Sam Waterston (Law & Order), Reverend Becca Stevens
(Thistle Farms), Representative John Clyburn, Dr. Russell Moore, Reverend Kelly Brown Douglas, Former Republican Senator John Danforth, Rabbi Yeheil Poupko, Dr. Mohammed Elsanousi, Rabbi Shoshanah Conover, and Jon Meacham offer their insights
on the theme.
Ultimately, Bishop Michael
B.
Curry puts everything explored into context in relation to today's world.
From October
1st, the film will be available
for sale or rental
via iNDEMAND (Comcast, Cox Cable, Charter, Altice Cable, RCN Cable), Dish Network, Sling TV, DirecTV, UVerse, Verizon Fios, Amazon
Video
Direct, Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft and Google Play, as well as in Canada on Rogers
West.
The film is produced by
Brian
Ide, Steven Fleenor, Chuck Robertson, Spero Stamboulis, and Tony Briggle, and is distributed by
New York-based
Stonecutter
Media.
"A
Case
for
Love
is the film America and every American needs right now.
Our society and personal relationships are being poisoned by polarization. The way out of this toxic vortex is curiosity, compassion, and seeing humanity in those unlike ourselves. In a word,
love," comments Pearce Godwin, founder of Listen First Project, the collective impact leader for the bridging divides movement of 500+ organizations in the Listen First Coalition.
Co-presented by Fathom Events and Grace Based Films, the film had a very successful, one night only theatrical world premiere on 821 screens nationwide on January 23, 2024, marking the launch of a "Month of Unselfish
Love." During those 30 days, people across the country were encouraged to perform daily acts of selflessness and journal these moments.
The
guide
is now available
for
free on the
film's
website for those who would like to participate.
Co-founded by
Brian
Ide
and Steven Fleenor,
Grace-Based Films
is a 501(c)3 revolutionary film production company based in Hollywood.
Its mission is to tell compelling stories through film that meet 21st-century audiences exactly where they are in the messiness of life, emboldening them in their belovedness by revealing the complexity of living a life in hope and faith.
Director
Brian
Ide
has worked in the entertainment industry for over 20 years as a producer/director.
A
Case
for
Love
is his premiere feature-length documentary.
After producing and directing his last feature film,
This Day Forward, he traveled the U.S., presenting the movie in
religious institutions, theaters, and community centers while discussing the film's message and experiencing its impact on audiences.
Following that tour, the Lutheran Church of Australia called him to their communities to do the same. The film's
website has 50 pages of responses to that tour.
Before founding Grace-Based Films, he directed
Clear Lake, WI
and the recent faith-based short film
Reconcile, which has been viewed and used in 47 countries. A three-time national judge for the Polly Bond Awards, he has spoken to colleges, faith centers, and film programs nationwide about the intersection of film and faith, and is drawn to stories that focus on what unites us rather than what divides.
IMDb:
ACFL Website:
Facebook (socials):
Instagram (socials):
TikTok (socials):
@acaseforlovemovie
X (announcements):
YouTube:
@Grace-BasedFilms
Contact: Nicole Muj,
[email protected]
SOURCE Grace-Based Films, Inc.
