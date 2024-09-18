Grace-Based Films Documentary A Case For Love, Exploring The Concept Of Unselfish Love, To Debut In The United States And Canada On October 1St

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New is Inspired by the Writings and Teachings of Bishop Michael B. Curry

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a response to the national narrative of division this election season, Grace-Based Films' compelling documentary

A

Case

For Love, directed by

Brian

Ide, will debut on major TVOD platforms in United States and Canada on October 1st.

Grace-Based Films Documentary "A Case For Love," Explores The Concept of Unselfish Love

Poster

Biship Michael B. Curry, Brian Ide

Featuring in-depth interviews with everyday citizens

and

well-known public figures,

A

Case

For

Love

is inspired by the writings and teachings of Bishop Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop

and Primate of

The Episcopal Church, and first African American to hold that position. He is best known for his passionate sermon about "The Power of

Love" at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The

film

explores whether or not

love, specifically unselfish

love, is the solution to the extreme societal and political divide facing our world today.



The

official

trailer is available at:

A

Case

For

Love

- Full Trailer - 2024 Documentary (youtube)

"We're very honored to share our film with

audiences

in the United States and Canada this October," comments

Ide. "Hopefully

A

Case

For

Love

will

do

just that... serve as a catalyst of positive change in our current tumultuous times by inspiring us to practice inclusion, tolerance and unselfish

love."

In a series of seven chapters featuring the personal, real-life stories of everyday people from all walks of life,

A

Case

For

Love

explores the themes of racial justice, sexual identity, military service, foster care, politics, sex trafficking, disability, loss of

loved

ones, refugees, volunteerism, food justice, immigration, and more. The chapters explore

Being Dealt A Bad Hand,

Love

and Loss, Exclusion, Making It Look Easy, Answering the Call, Hope,

and

Love

Is...

Now, more than ever, we live in a divided society. Many have moved into tribal corners, seeing the world from an "us versus them" point of view. This documentary focuses on everyday people from across the U.S., striving to live their lives selflessly while representing various ethnicities and socio-economic backgrounds.



Additionally,

well-known figures, including Secretary Pete Buttigieg (Mayor Pete),

NBC's

Al Roker, Sam Waterston (Law & Order), Reverend Becca Stevens

(Thistle Farms), Representative John Clyburn, Dr. Russell Moore, Reverend Kelly Brown Douglas, Former Republican Senator John Danforth, Rabbi Yeheil Poupko, Dr. Mohammed Elsanousi, Rabbi Shoshanah Conover, and Jon Meacham offer their insights

on the theme.

Ultimately, Bishop Michael

B.

Curry puts everything explored into context in relation to today's world.

From October

1st, the film will be available

for sale or rental

via iNDEMAND (Comcast, Cox Cable, Charter, Altice Cable, RCN Cable), Dish Network, Sling TV, DirecTV, UVerse, Verizon Fios, Amazon

Video

Direct, Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft and Google Play, as well as in Canada on Rogers

West.



The film is produced by

Brian

Ide, Steven Fleenor, Chuck Robertson, Spero Stamboulis, and Tony Briggle, and is distributed by

New York-based

Stonecutter

Media.

"A

Case

for

Love

is the film America and every American needs right now.

Our society and personal relationships are being poisoned by polarization. The way out of this toxic vortex is curiosity, compassion, and seeing humanity in those unlike ourselves. In a word,

love," comments Pearce Godwin, founder of Listen First Project, the collective impact leader for the bridging divides movement of 500+ organizations in the Listen First Coalition.

Co-presented by Fathom Events and Grace Based Films, the film had a very successful, one night only theatrical world premiere on 821 screens nationwide on January 23, 2024, marking the launch of a "Month of Unselfish

Love." During those 30 days, people across the country were encouraged to perform daily acts of selflessness and journal these moments.

The

guide

is now available

for

free on the

film's

website for those who would like to participate.

Co-founded by

Brian

Ide

and Steven Fleenor,

Grace-Based Films

is a 501(c)3 revolutionary film production company based in Hollywood.

Its mission is to tell compelling stories through film that meet 21st-century audiences exactly where they are in the messiness of life, emboldening them in their belovedness by revealing the complexity of living a life in hope and faith.



Director

Brian

Ide

has worked in the entertainment industry for over 20 years as a producer/director.

A

Case

for

Love

is his premiere feature-length documentary.

After producing and directing his last feature film,

This Day Forward, he traveled the U.S., presenting the movie in

religious institutions, theaters, and community centers while discussing the film's message and experiencing its impact on audiences.

Following that tour, the Lutheran Church of Australia called him to their communities to do the same. The film's

website has 50 pages of responses to that tour.

Before founding Grace-Based Films, he directed

Clear Lake, WI

and the recent faith-based short film

Reconcile, which has been viewed and used in 47 countries. A three-time national judge for the Polly Bond Awards, he has spoken to colleges, faith centers, and film programs nationwide about the intersection of film and faith, and is drawn to stories that focus on what unites us rather than what divides.



