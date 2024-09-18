Celebrating America’S Farmers: Luke Bryan Honors Those Who Feed Us

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luke Bryan Teams Up with Bayer and Kroger to Improve Access to Nutritious Food Through“Take Care, Now” Campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Feeding America's latest data, more than 47 million people in the United States are food insecure1, a nearly 30% increase – more than 10 million – compared to the previous year. Brian Leake, Director of External Communications at Bayer, and Nicole Hayes, Director of U.S. External Communications at Bayer did a satellite tour in partnership with D S Simon to discuss how Luke Bryan is partnering with Bayer and Kroger to improve access to nutritious food through this year's“Take Care, Now” campaign.



Building on the successful launch of their 2023“Take Care, Now” campaign, this year's efforts are focused on raising awareness, educating communities, and facilitating access to nutritious food and vitamins and minerals. Their initiatives will particularly be focused in underserved rural areas where“hidden hunger” is more prevalent.

As part of the“Take Care, Now” campaign, Bayer is hosting its annual #HerestotheFarmer initiative benefiting Feeding America during the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will headline his fifteenth Farm Tour this September and Bayer is returning as the presenting sponsor. The Georgia native will set up stages in the fields of American farms September 20-28, 2024 to help honor America's farmers for providing us with access to critical health and nutrition. The campaign supports Bayer's vision of Health for All, Hunger for None and asks fans to join in by using #HerestotheFarmer on their social media channels now through November 30, 2024.

In support of "Take Care, Now," Bayer will also donate up to 1 million meals* – adding to the more than 9 million meals that have been donated as part of #Herestothefarmer campaign. Building on a long history of donating vitamins and other nutritional supplements to the Feeding America network of Food Bank partners, this year, Bayer will also donate over 100,000 bottles of One A Day® and FlintstonesTM Multivitamins as well as other nutritional supplements to food banks in the U.S.

Through the joint efforts, the "Take Care, Now" campaign has the potential to reach 200 food banks and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs which positively impacts thousands of people across rural America every day. To raise awareness of "hidden hunger" and promote solutions, the campaign will stop at all six Luke Bryan Farm Tour stops.

To learn more visit: bayer.us/takecarenow .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Bayer guarantees a contribution of $100,000 by October 31, 2024.

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission,“Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros.

Dante MuccigrossoDirector of Media Integration & Client ReportingE: ...C:

1

A video accompanying this announcement is available at