Planet TV Studios To Feature Hudson Neurosurgery In A New Frontiers Episode Airing Q1 2025

Planet TV Studios Presents New Frontiers Upcoming Episode Featuring Hudson Neurosurgery: Groundbreaking Spinal Care & World-Renowned Expertise Take Center Stage

Planet TV Studios is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of a New Frontiers episode featuring Hudson Neurosurgery , scheduled to air in the first quarter of 2025. This special episode will provide an in-depth look at Hudson Neurosurgery's cutting-edge approach to treating complex spinal conditions under the leadership of world-renowned neurosurgeon, Haroon F. Choudhri, M.D., FAANS.

Since its founding in 2017, Hudson Neurosurgery has been at the forefront of spinal care innovation, providing exceptional treatment to patients with some of the most challenging spinal disorders. Dr. Choudhri has been a practicing neurosurgeon for over 25 years. Prior to founding Hudson Neurosurgery, he held significant roles at Augusta University (formerly the Medical College of Georgia), including Professor of Neurological Surgery, Director of the Neurosurgery Spine Service & Fellowship, and Chief of the Section of Adult Neurosurgery from October 2000 to August 2016. His extensive experience has attracted patients from all over the U.S. and beyond, including those from California, Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma-patients have come to him coast to coast, truly seeking out his expertise.

Known for their blend of advanced technology and compassionate patient care, Hudson Neurosurgery has become a premier destination for patients seeking expert spinal treatment in the New York metropolitan area. The episode will explore their patient-first philosophy, where personalized treatment plans and empathetic care drive every decision.

Hudson Neurosurgery: Combining Expertise with Compassion

Led by Dr. Choudhri, Hudson Neurosurgery specializes in diagnosing and treating complex spinal conditions, particularly in patients with previous surgeries or co-morbidities. The practice is also known for empowering patients through education, ensuring they fully understand their diagnosis and treatment options.

Dr. Choudhri, a board-certified neurosurgeon with fellowship training, is internationally recognized for his expertise in spinal and neurosurgical care. A Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons graduate, Dr. Choudhri has built an esteemed career that spans decades, drawing patients worldwide, including athletes, celebrities, and dignitaries, who seek out his surgical skill and thoughtful care.

His leadership roles, including Chief of Adult Neurosurgery and Director of the Neurosurgery Spine Service at Augusta University, highlight his vast experience. Dr. Choudhri's specialties include complex spinal surgeries, deformity corrections, and CNS tumor treatments, making him one of the most sought-after neurosurgeons globally.

Tune In for a Glimpse into the Future of Spinal Care

The New Frontiers episode featuring Hudson Neurosurgery will air in early 2025, showcasing the revolutionary treatments and techniques that are transforming spinal care. Viewers will gain unique insights into the specialized care that makes Hudson Neurosurgery one of the nation's leading neurosurgical practices.

About Hudson Neurosurgery

Hudson Neurosurgery, led by Haroon F. Choudhri, M.D., FAANS, offers advanced, personalized care for complex spinal and neurological conditions. Utilizing cutting-edge technology and a compassionate approach, Hudson Neurosurgery delivers life-changing treatments to patients from around the globe. For more information, visit

About Gina Grad

Planet TV Studios welcomes Gina Grad back as the host for this episode. A celebrated radio personality, author, and podcast host, Grad has a dynamic presence that enhances every project she undertakes. Known for her work on the Adam Carolla Show and her children's book, My Extra Mom , Gina brings energy and expertise to New Frontiers.

About New Frontiers and Planet TV Studios

New Frontiers, produced by Planet TV Studios, is an award-winning documentary series that highlights trailblazing companies and innovators across science, medicine, technology, and industry. Each episode offers an inside look at advancements that are shaping the future. For more information about New Frontiers, contact Christian Alain at 888-210-4292 x100 or email ....

Air Dates and Availability

The New Frontiers episodes are slated to air globally in Q1 2025 on national networks. Additionally, the series will be available on-demand through platforms such as Amazon, Vimeo, YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, Roku, and more.



