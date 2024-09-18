Blinken Too Busy To Testify On Afghanistan Withdrawal In Congress: Miller

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. State Department spokesperson has stated that Antony Blinken is unable to testify before about Afghanistan due to prior engagements.

He added that Blinken cannot attend the Congressional hearing on the date specified by the House Foreign Affairs Committee to discuss the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Matthew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, mentioned in a press briefing on Wednesday, September 18, that Antony Blinken“has testified 14 times in Congress regarding Afghanistan, four of which were before this committee.”

Miller also noted that the State Department has cooperated with the House Foreign Affairs Committee's investigation into Afghanistan and has submitted the required documents to the committee.

The U.S. State Department spokesperson added,“The department has provided all the necessary documents and witness interviews to the committee, and currently, Antony Blinken is unable to attend due to travel commitments.”

Michael McCaul, the committee chairman, warned Blinken that if he does not appear before the committee on September 19, he could face charges of contempt of Congress.

The U.S. government is facing significant scrutiny from the House Foreign Affairs Committee regarding handling the Afghanistan withdrawal. While Blinken has previously testified multiple times, the current demands for accountability are intensifying, with threats of subpoenas and charges of contempt if officials do not comply.

