NYC Climate Week: Wallet Max To Host Emerald Summit 2024 To Spotlight Women-Led Startups Driving Climate Innovation

"Women-Led Climate-Tech Startups & Impact Investors to Unite at Emerald Summit 2024 on Sept. 20th, Pioneering the Future of Clean Tech and Sustainable Finance"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A significant event will occur in NYC on Friday, September 20, 2024. The Emerald Summit 2024-Funding Climate Startups will focus on the critical discussion around clean tech, business, and the future of our planet amidst growing climate challenges. In the heart of NYC Climate Week , the world's top high-profile women-led climate-tech startups and impact investors will unite to share the most urgent solutions for global climate action and sustainable and equitable finance.

New York is playing a critical role in shaping global climate solutions, and the Emerald Summit is set to be a significant catalyst for change. This isn't just another conference-this event brings together women-led startups and global leaders to shape the future of climate innovation

At the helm is Bhuva Shakti, a former Wall Street executive known for managing $100MM portfolios across four continents who turned climate-tech visionary and is now the Chief Sustainable Innovation Officer at Wallet Max. Top industry leaders will join Shakti for panels on climate finance, clean technology innovation, and economic inclusion.

This event is a key platform for the ongoing conversation, with NYC playing a central role. The significance is considerable.

-Agenda: Powerful keynotes, expert breakouts, and headline-grabbing panels

-Date: Friday, September, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Location: One Grand Central Place, 60 East 42nd Street, Suite 5100, New York, NY 10165

About Wallet Max:

Wallet Max is a global platform dedicated to supporting women-led sustainable startups. The annual summit connects these businesses with impact investors to drive positive change. Learn more at .

