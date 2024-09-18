Brussels Moves To Deduct €200 Million Fine From Hungary's EU Funds
Budapest will soon be deprived of a share of its EU funds for
refusing to pay the fine imposed by the European Court of Justice,
Azernews reports.
The European Commission has triggered a special procedure to
deduct the €200 million fine that the European Court of Justice
(ECJ) has imposed on Hungary over the country's long-standing
restrictions on the right to asylum.
The fine has to be paid as a lump sum to the European
Commission.
Budapest missed the first deadline in late August, prompting the
executive to send a second payment request with a deadline of 17
September.
Since this second request was also ignored, the Commission said
on Wednesday it would activate the so-called "offsetting procedure"
to subtract the €200 million fine from Hungary's allocated share of
the EU budget.
The mechanism will look into various financial envelopes
expected to be disbursed to Hungary in the coming weeks. Around €21
billion of cohesion and recovery funds earmarked for Hungary remain
frozen due to rule-of-law decline.
