Enemy Shells Marhanets With Artillery - Three Wounded, Including Child
Date
9/18/2024 3:12:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled Marhanets with artillery. A 9-year-old child and two women were injured.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“Victims in the Nikopol region again. Now - as a result of the shelling of Marhanets. A 9-year-old boy was injured. The child was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Two women, aged 43 and 69, will recover at home. Their condition is satisfactory,” wrote the head of the region.
Read also:
Czech Republic to help restore Ukraine's Dnipro
petrovsk region
Two cars caught fire as a result of the shelling. Rescuers put out the fire. Shops and five-story buildings were damaged. The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.
Earlier it was reported that Russians attacked Nikopol region with a kamikaze drone.
MENAFN18092024000193011044ID1108689532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.