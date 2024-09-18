Enemy Shells Marhanets With Artillery - Three Wounded, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled Marhanets with artillery. A 9-year-old child and two women were injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“Victims in the Nikopol region again. Now - as a result of the shelling of Marhanets. A 9-year-old boy was injured. The child was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Two women, aged 43 and 69, will recover at home. Their condition is satisfactory,” wrote the head of the region.

Two cars caught fire as a result of the shelling. Rescuers put out the fire. Shops and five-story buildings were damaged. The consequences of the attack are still being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that Russians attacked Nikopol region with a kamikaze drone.