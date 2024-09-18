Zelensky: For More Than Year Of Work, 70 Million Tonnes Of Cargo Have Been Transported Through Sea Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For more than a year of operation of our export sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo have been transported. More than 2500 vessels have left Ukrainian ports.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Despite the war and Russian terror, Ukraine continues to be a donor of global food security for dozens of countries around the world. And we are increasing our capabilities. For more than a year, our export sea corridor has already transported 70 million tonnes of cargo. More than 2,500 ships have left Ukrainian ports. The ports of Asia, Africa, Europe and America accept our Ukrainian cargo. Countries from Egypt to Indonesia, from Tunisia and Libya to India, from Algeria to China have received our Ukrainian grain,” Zelensky said.

Video: Official channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

He added that thanks to the humanitarian initiative“Grain from Ukraine” in Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan, at least hundreds of thousands of families and millions of people have received the necessary food.

The President thanked everyone who works for the sake of our export potential.

As reported, Ukraine has exported 4.356 mln tonnes of grains and pulses since the beginning of 2024/2025 marketing year (July 1) as of August 7, which is 2 mln tonnes more than in the same period of the previous marketing year.