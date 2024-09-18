Forest Burning For Four Days In Poltava Region, People Evacuated From Six Villages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poltava region, work continues to eliminate a large-scale forest fire that broke out on September 15, with dry vegetation and forest litter burning on an area of about 50 hectares.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Poltava region , Ukrinform reports.

“Rescuers and employees of other services and organizations continue to work on eliminating a large-scale forest fire that broke out on September 15 in the Poltava region. Windy and dry weather contributes to the significant spread of the fire. The total area covered by the fire is about 700 hectares. At present, dry vegetation and forest litter are burning on an area of about 50 hectares,” the statement said.

It is noted that 74 people were evacuated from the villages of Sobkivka, Balivka, Dubyna, Mankivka, Marianivka and Rudenkivka. The fire damaged property. Information about the damaged houses and buildings is being clarified.

The fire is currently decreasing in intensity. Two operational headquarters are working at the scene. Firefighting and special equipment are dispersed to their positions. Measures are being taken to prevent the fire from spreading to populated areas. Heavy engineering equipment is also being deployed.

In total, 80 vehicles and 452 representatives of services and organizations are involved in extinguishing the fire, including 259 personnel and 45 vehicles from the State Emergency Service.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 69 villagers were evacuated as a result of a large-scale forest fire in Poltava region, and the fire damaged 26 residential buildings and 24 outbuildings.

Photo: SES