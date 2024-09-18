Switzerland To Provide 58.7 Million Francs For Digitalization, Development Of Ukraine's Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Switzerland signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of transformation of public administration and digitalization of regions, within which 58.7 million francs will be donated.

The of Digital Transformation of Ukraine reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

The memorandum was signed by the Deputy Prime for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine, Felix Baumann.

"In 2024-2028, Switzerland will allocate 58.7 million Swiss francs through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). The projects will run within the framework of the EGAP Program, which is implemented by the Eastern Europe Foundation," the statement reads.

Within the framework of the memorandum, digitalization efforts will continue in the areas of health care, education, e-notary, humanitarian demining, etc. Also, part of the funds will be directed to upgrading the State Statistics Service.

In addition, the funds will go for the digital development of front-line communities and support to Ukrainians affected by the full-scale war - IDPs, persons with disabilities, and residents of de-occupied regions.

​​Since 2015, Switzerland has already allocated more than 30 million francs for developing digitalization in Ukraine. Together with partners, the Diia e-government services portal has been launched, the reform of the State Statistics Service is being implemented, the Mriya project is in progress, online marriage certification and dozens of other electronic government services have kicked off.

As reported, Ukraine and Switzerland will continue implementing the existing joint projects in the agricultural area and explore the restoration of agriculture in the front-line zones.