EU Says Russia's Attack On Civilian Ship Unprecedented Escalation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's attack on a civilian bulker carrying grain in the Black Sea on September 12 is an unprecedented escalation and yet another serious violation of international law by Russia.

That's according to an EU statement delivered at the regular meeting of the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum in Vienna on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"And following the event which took place last week, the EU and its Member States strongly condemn the attack against a civilian ship, transporting grain on the Black Sea. Attacking a commercial ship in transit is an unprecedented escalation and another serious breach of international law by Russia," the statement said.

The EU and its member states called on Russia to "respect the freedom of navigation on the Black Sea and stop threatening global food security and weaponizing people's hunger in and outside the OSCE area."

Separately, the EU's statement contained condemnation of Russian artillery shelling of Donetsk region on September 12, as a result of which three employees of the ICRC were killed and two more were wounded. "This is a grave violation of International Humanitarian Law. Aid workers must be able to act in safety when delivering aid to those in need," the EU said.

The EU and its member states also condemned the violation of Latvian airspace on the night of September 7 and the repeated violation of Romania's air space, the latest occurring on the night of September 8-9, "as consequences of brutal Russian attacks against Ukraine. Violations of sovereign airspace are destabilizing and irresponsible and carry the risk of escalation," the statement said.

Also, the European Union condemned the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. "Indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian objects constitute war crimes under international law. All those responsible will be held accountable.," the EU said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Thursday, September 12, the Russians launched a missile strike in the Black Sea against a civilian bulker transporting grain from Ukraine to Egypt.