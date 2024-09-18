Rimini Street Support For Vmware Selected By Clients Across 4 Continents

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Rimini Street, Inc . (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and an AWS partner, announces the successful global adoption of its VMware support, security and consulting services by clients headquartered across four continents. Rimini Street's VMware clients are experiencing improved service levels and peace-of-mind as they extend the life and value of their VMware perpetual licenses.

VMware Forced Switch to Subscription Model Drives Price Increases and Uncertainty

After acquiring VMware in November 2023, Broadcom instituted several changes to VMware licensing which impacted customers, including a sudden transition to a new subscription-based licensing model which has forced the bundling of products that were not previously selected, licensed or used by many VMware customers.

“Many organizations have perpetual licenses to use VMware products but are now facing end of support deadlines and significant annual fee increases,” said Dave Rowe, chief product and marketing officer at Rimini Street.“Rimini Street gives VMware customers the time they need to evaluate if they are going to eventually accept their new licensing model and fees, or evaluate, select, and implement a new virtualization platform. Selecting Rimini SupportTM for VMware buys organizations time to perform this analysis and make and implement these critical infrastructure decisions.”

Rimini Street's VMware Client Base is Now Spread Across 4 Continents in 3 Short Months

Since launching its VMware services in May 2024 , Rimini Street celebrates the successful onboarding and support of VMware clients in 4 continents across multiple industries.

In addition to avoiding significant price increases and buying time to assess options, clients are selecting Rimini Street to support their VMware software based on Rimini Street's reputation as the leading independent provider of enterprise software support that is delivered by product experts, and has global coverage and scalability, robust security offerings, a wide scope of supported VMware products, and access to strategic technical roadmapping services.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of secure networking and communication solutions enabling organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness, has selected Rimini Street to provide VMware support and services. Since making the switch in July, multiple high priority cases have been logged, with Rimini Street's seasoned engineers providing rapid, expert resolutions and garnering high praise from the digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions provider.

"The Rimini Street VMware support experience is the best we've ever had," said ALE's head of EMEA Technology, Jean-Pierre Roullin. "We are impressed with both the quality of the support and the depth of services we receive from Rimini Street. We highly recommend business leaders seek them out for their VMware needs."

For clients who have already experienced Rimini Street's industry-leading enterprise software support and services, expanding their relationship to include more coverage of their IT stack has been an easy decision.

“One of our long-time clients in the lottery and gaming industry recently selected Rimini SupportTM for VMware. They have been with us since 2007, leveraging us for deep savings, and better, wider scope of support for their various Oracle product lines,” said Rodney Kenyon, group vice president of global professional services at Rimini Street.“With cost efficiency and high-quality support being priorities, the client's new VP of IT was able to show both immediate strategic and operational benefits to the organization, making him the hero to the IT and finance departments.”

To learn more about Rimini Street's VMware offering, click here . To get connected for an immediate consultation with one of Rimini Street's VMware Enterprise Architects or other experts, simply email ... .

