Is Exness Legal In Bangladesh [Year] All You Need To Know!
9/18/2024 3:10:30 PM
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) -content">Forex regulations are evolving in Bangladesh, which has emerged as a fast-growing Forex market for well-regulated offshore Forex brokers. Exness is an industry-leading multi-asset broker and ranks as the largest retail Forex broker globally, but is Exness legal in Bangladesh? I have reviewed the Exness availability in Bangladesh. Read my report to learn if you can trade Forex in Bangladesh with Exness if swap-free trading is available, and if there are additional benefits to trading Forex with Exness.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Is Exness Available and Legal in Bangladesh?So, is Exness legal in Bangladesh? During my in-depth analysis of the operations of the broker Exness in Bangladesh, I found no restrictions from the Bangladeshi government or regulators against it. Therefore, I can conclude that Exness is available in Bangladesh.While Exness does not offer its products and services in Bengali, English is a recognized foreign language in Bangladesh, and most Bengali can read and understand it. Additionally, many Bengalis speak Hindi, and Exness has a website in Hindi, offering Forex traders in Bangladesh a choice of how they engage with the Exness trading environment.Exness accepts deposits in the Bangladeshi Taka (BDT), and traders from Bangladesh can open accounts, confirming that Exness is available and legal in Bangladesh. It grants them access to an ultra-competitive trading environment, and the low $10 minimum deposit requirement ensures accessibility to everyone.Is Exness Regulated and Safe?One of the reasons Exness is among the best Forex brokers in Bangladesh is that it is a Hong Kong-based Financial Commission member, which includes a compensation fund maxed out at €20,000 per claim. Exness has regulatory licenses in six countries, offers negative balance protection, and segregates client deposits from corporate funds. With 15+ years of operational excellence, Exness has stood the test of time and ranks among the safest brokers industry-wide. It is also PCI DSS certified Overseeing Exness Operations
| Country of the Regulator
| Name of the Regulator
| License Number
| Seychelles
| Financial Services Authority
| SD025
| Curaçao
| Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten
| 0003LSI
| British Virgin Islands
| Financial Services Commission
| SIBA/L/20/1133
| South Africa
| Financial Sector Conduct Authority
| 51024
| Mauritius
| Financial Services Commission
| GB20025294
| Kenya
| Capital Markets Authority
| 162 Leverage for Traders in Bangladesh with ExnessExness offers Forex leverage of 1:unlimited, allowing Forex traders in Bangladesh to set their leverage. Negative balance protection ensures traders cannot lose more than they deposit. Despite offering unlimited leverage, it exists in theory only. Applied leverage differs significantly depending on how the trader manages portfolios. Select assets have leverage restrictions, which Exness displays on its website Exness Good for Beginners?While beginners are not the core market of Exness, as evidenced by the absence of education, it remains a superb choice for beginners due to its low minimum deposit requirement and micro account . Exness also delivers actionable trading signals from Trading Central, market news by FX Street, and 24/7 in-app support via the mobile app Exness Trade App and developed an in-house copy trading service Exness Offer Islamic Accounts (Swap-Free Accounts)?All traders from Islamic countries automatically get the swap-free Exness Islamic account, but Exness offers swap-free trading on many liquid assets for everyone. Therefore, Forex traders from Bangladesh will have a swap-free Islamic accoun upon registration with Exness in Bangladesh – Pros and ConsBefore trading with Exness in Bangladesh, Bengali traders should consider the pros and cons of Exness Pros of Trading with Exness
A well-regulated trading environment A €20,000 per claim compensation fund via the Hong Kong-based Financial Commission member Deposits and withdrawals in Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) A $10 minimum deposit Micro accounts Ultra-low trading fees Deep liquidity and excellent order execution MT4/MT5 platforms and the web-based Exness Terminal VPS hosting for low-latency 24/5 Forex trading The Exness mobile app and in-house copy trading service 800,000+ active traders that generate $5+ trillion in monthly trading volumes 1.9 billion executed trades in 2023 Swap-free trading in automatically opened Islamic accounts Website in English and Hindi The Cons of Trading with Exness
Bottom LineIs Exness legal in Bangladesh? Exness is legal in Bangladesh and offers one of the most competitive trading environments for Bengali Forex traders. The $10 minimum deposit, also payable in the Bangladeshi Taka (BDT), ensures accessibility, and Exness offers micro-accounts. 24/7 in-app support exists via the mobile app Exness Trade App.
