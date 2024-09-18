Egypt-US Talks Reach Agreement On Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Badr Abdelatty assured on Wednesday that Egypt-US talks on the Gaza Strip have yielded an agreement regarding the need for an "immediate" ceasefire.

This came about during a joint press with Foreign Minister Abelatty and his American counterpart Anthony Blinken in Cairo, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual interest.

Abdelatty stressed the need for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, and the importance of de-escalating the danger, and stopping the region slipping into a regional war.

The talks also discussed the crisis in Sudan, the urgent need to establish a ceasefire and safe delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as strengthening Sudanese institutions, continued Abdelatty.

The Libyan crisis was also discussed, about the importance of holding presidential and parliamentary elections to preserve Libyan territory and unity.

Talks regarding the Renaissance Dam showed it was an important existential issue for Egypt to reach an agreement on the Ethiopian dam that would be legally binding, while not harming the interest of the two downstream countries, in accordance with international law.

The talks also discussed the turmoil and importance of preserving the unity and sovereignty of Somalia in the Horn of Africa region.

Egypt and the US are in joint cooperation against terrorism, with Egypt stating its successful experience in combatting terrorism, with ways like economic and social development, and stopping terrorist organization financing, added Abdelatty.

Abdelatty pointed out that talks dealing with the stability of the Middle East region were to rid it of all weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapons.

He assured that Egypt-US relations are strong and that discussions will continue to maintain mutual interests based on respect to both sides, without interference.

He added that an agreement will be signed today regarding the opening of three branches of prestigious American universities in Egypt, as well as many international universities, to develop the educational process in Egypt.

Talks touched on the bilateral files of the Egyptian, Arab, and African candidate for the post of Director-General of UNESCO, and the importance of having a leader from Egypt and the Arab region.

For his part, Blinken added that the talks discussed ways of improving cooperation between the two countries, pointing out that Egypt has always provided aid and assistance in areas like the Congo and Sudan, and many others.

He added that Egypt is a crucial partner in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza to achieve peace, return families and lessen the pain the citizens of Gaza are under.

The US is aware of regional risks that Egypt is in, especially the continued attacks of the Houthis, under Iranian support, in the Red Sea, which has cost Egypt about five billion dollars in lost revenues.

Egypt has played an important role in Sudan, in the worst human crisis in the world, with our Saudi Arabian, Emirates, Swiss, African Union, and UN partners, we have made great progress over the past month.

Crossings have been opened to allow humanitarian aid in, but this is threatened by a new campaign by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher that has killed and displaced thousands, he said.

The RSF must take steps to protect the innocent civilians, and the Sudanese Armed Forces must stop indiscriminately shelling civilians, and we all must do more to end this heinous war and build on what we achieve in Jeddah, added Blinken.

"Next week during the UN General Assembly, I will make an offer to open a humanitarian corridor to protect civilians and cease hostilities," said Blinken.

Blinken assured the important strong relations between his country and Egypt, and the important discussions towards mutual goals and interests that both countries aim to achieve.

He added that his country welcomes Egypt's steps in the field of human rights, the release of prisoners, strengthening of pre-trial reforms and resolving cases involving travel bans. (end)

aff









MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108689347