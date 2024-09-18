Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires Longstanding Pennsylvania Service Provider Altronics Security Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Altronics Security Solutions, a Pennsylvania-based company specializing in security alarms, surveillance and access control. Serving commercial customers throughout eastern Pennsylvania and the tri-state area, Altronics will work with Pye-Barker's established fire protection and security teams in the region to provide localized service that supports long-term customer loyalty.

The Altronics team will work with Pye-Barker's existing teams in Pennsylvania to continue to serve customers locally.

Altronics is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in the Lehigh Valley, one of Pennsylvania's fastest-growing areas and located between Philadelphia and New York City. The team also operates a satellite office in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, in the Poconos region. Altronics specializes in fire and burglar alarms, access control, CCTV, security automation, mass notification systems and 24-hour central monitoring. Since its founding in the 1950s, Altronics has been committed to its customers and community, supporting its neighbors by providing high-quality service and giving back to local organizations, including donating security systems to domestic violence victims.

"Over the last 65 years, Altronics Security Solutions has built a loyal following of customers who depend on the team for ongoing service to protect their businesses and people," said Bart Proctor, CEO at Pye-Barker. "We're proud to carry on that legacy and welcome the team aboard to help fulfill our mission to protect every community from fire and security threats. Pye-Barker's commitment to partnering with values-aligned organizations like Altronics is an integral part of our continued growth."

On Pye-Barker's team, Philip Gardner, VP of Business Development, coordinated the transaction. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker.

The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 200 locations and 6,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker ranks No. 849 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

