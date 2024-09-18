Streann And System73 Revolutionize Live Sports Streaming With AI-Driven TV 3.0 Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Streann is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with System73, aimed at transforming the live sports streaming experience. This collaboration has already proven its impact with the record-breaking success of Copa America 2024, where viewership soared to unprecedented heights, reaching nearly 10 million views from June 1st to July 14th, 2024.



The integration of System73's advanced AI with Streann's innovative TV 3.0 ensured seamless content delivery, providing sports fans with a flawless viewing experience. An impressive 95% of viewers enjoyed the highest video quality available, with 1080p resolution leading the charge. This was achieved while offloading over 70% of the traffic from primary servers, resulting in a 50% reduction in distribution costs.



“This partnership underscores Streann's commitment to pushing the boundaries of live sports broadcasting,” said Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann.“Our collaboration with System73 during Copa America 2024 not only set a new standard for viewer engagement but also showcased how AI can optimize content delivery. We're excited to continue this journey, offering our clients the best possible Quality of Experience (QoE).”



Jonathan Gibson, CRO at System73, added,“We are incredibly proud to partner with Streann Media, a company that shares our passion for innovation. The success of the Copa America final is just the beginning. Together, we're poised to redefine the future of live sports streaming.”



Streann's TV 3.0 platform redefines sports streaming. It enables the simultaneous live streaming of any amount of channels, offering a multi-view experience across web, mobile, Connected TV and smart TV platforms.



The partnership between Streann and System73 promises to bring more groundbreaking innovations to live sports streaming, ensuring that fans across the globe have access to the best content, with unparalleled quality and reliability.

Giovanni Punzo

Streann

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.