NASA Boosts Goaero's Mission With Space Act Agreement And University Innovation Project Funding Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) NASA boosts GoAERO's mission with Space Act Agreement and university innovation project funding

GoAERO says its Space Act Agreement with NASA codifies and expands its partnership and marks a“significant leap forward” in its mission to revolutionize emergency response aviation.

In addition, NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate (ARMD) has committed additional funding through its University Innovation Project , specifically targeting US-based university teams participating in the GoAERO Prize competition.

This collaboration, announced at the recent International Council of Aeronautical Sciences (ICAS) conference, underscores NASA's dedication to fostering innovation in aviation and emergency response technologies.

The partnership will provide crucial support to university teams working to develop the world's first autonomy-enabled Emergency Response Aircraft.

Gwen Lighter, CEO of GoAERO, says:“NASA's commitment to the GoAERO Prize demonstrates the critical importance of our mission.

“With their support, we're not just imagining the future of emergency response – we're building it with the brightest minds in our universities.”

NASA's University Innovation Project funding will award an additional $400,000 in funding to US-based university teams. This injection of resources will enable these teams to advance their designs and begin building their Emergency Response Aircraft prototypes.

Bob Pearce, NASA Associate Administrator for ARMD, emphasized the importance of this initiative:“By supporting GoAERO and these university teams, we're investing in the future of aviation and emergency response.

“These students are tackling real-world challenges that could save countless lives in the face of natural disasters, medical emergencies, and humanitarian crises.”

A collaborative effort for public good

The GoAERO Prize, with its $2+ million in total prizes, has already garnered support from industry giants such as Boeing, RTX, and Honeywell. NASA's involvement further validates the competition's potential to drive meaningful innovation in the aerospace sector.

This partnership goes beyond financial support. NASA will continue to provide participating teams with invaluable resources, including:



Mentorship from NASA's top technical experts

Educational webinars and lectures Access to specialized software tools

These resources will be available throughout the three-year global competition, ensuring teams have the knowledge and tools to succeed.

Join the innovation journey

As GoAERO celebrates this milestone, it is inviting more teams to join the GoAERO Prize competition, saying it is a“unique opportunity to work alongside industry leaders and contribute to developing life-saving technology”.

Registration remains open for those inspired to participate in this groundbreaking initiative at .