Naviq Releases Magnetic Guide Sensor To 'Enhance' Mobile Robots Path Following Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Naviq releases magnetic guide sensor to 'enhance' mobile robots path following

Naviq is introducing the MTS160, a“state-of-the-art” magnetic guide sensor for mobile robots, featuring patented angle measurement capabilities with 1-degree precision and position accuracy within 1 mm.

This unique dual functionality provides exceptional orientation and positioning precision, significantly improving the navigation capabilities of mobile robotic systems.

Unlike traditional magnetic line-following sensors that only detect position along a single dimension, the MTS160's unique angle detection allows robots to assess the curvature of the track.

This enables the robot to distinguish between minor trajectory adjustments needed on straight paths and more proactive steering for navigating curves. This improved path-tracking precision allows robots to follow designated paths with enhanced accuracy, even at higher speeds when navigating bends.

Another exclusive feature is the sensor's ability to detect point-source disk magnets along both the X and Y axes with millimeter accuracy.

By installing magnets at precise locations, the robot can evaluate its position and orientation with exceptional accuracy – ideal for precise positioning at charging or docking stations.

The MTS160 also offers advanced marker detection, supporting magnetic tape markers with reversed polarity strategically placed along the track. These markers can signal areas requiring speed adjustments, upcoming forks and merges, and proximity to stop areas like charging or docking stations.

Additionally, a unique algorithm for managing merges and forks ensures smooth direction changes at junctions, enhancing the robot's operational efficiency.

The MTS160 can function as the primary guidance sensor in cost-effective robots on fixed paths or serve as a supplementary component in robots with laser or vision navigation systems for precise, last-millimeter positioning.

The MTS160 features an M8 4-pin watertight connector for power and signal transmission and supports CAN bus and RS232 interfaces, ensuring compatibility with all PLC brands and microcomputers. Its compact design, measuring only 165 x 35 x 25mm, makes it easy to incorporate into any robot design.

The sensor is designed for user convenience, featuring RGB status LEDs for visual feedback on tape and marker detection. A web-based utility requires no installation – simply connect the sensor to a smartphone or PC via its USB port for easy configuration, testing, logging, and monitoring.

The utility also supports automatic firmware updates. Additionally, an automatic self-test of internal circuitry ensures safe operation and reliable performance.

The MTS160 is available from stock for $495 (480 Euros) per unit, with“substantial discounts” for OEM orders.