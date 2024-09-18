Biomednewsbreaks - Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.'S (NASDAQ: TNXP) TNX-801 Positioned As Viable Contender In Global Fight Against Mpox

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP)

is a biopharmaceutical company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates. Tonix's TNX-801, a live-virus vaccine candidate, could potentially offer a more viable solution to address the growing global mpox crisis. TNX-801 shows promise because it appears to align with the preferred target product profile (“TPP”) recently issued by the World Organization (“WHO”). The TPP emphasizes a well-tolerated, single-dose vaccine that can be administered, shipped and stored in Africa and around the world.

Jynneos(R) and ACAM2000(R), two FDA-approved vaccines for mpox, do not fully meet WHO's TPP. Thus, TNX-801 potentially offers a much-needed alternative. Preclinical trials of the vaccine candidate showed that it provides single-dose protection against the newly spreading strain of the monkeypox virus called Clade I. Additionally, TNX-801 is suitable for making lyophilized versions that are expected to be stable at ambient temperatures for about 8 hours, helping with logistics in various parts of the world.“Beyond its alignment with WHO's single-dose requirement, TNX-801 seems to offer multiple competitive features that could position it as a viable contender in the global fight against mpox,” the press release reads.

To view the full press release, visit



About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, licensing and commercializing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's development portfolio is focused on central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders. Tonix's priority is to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the FDA in the second half of 2024 for TNX-102 SL, a product candidate for which two statistically significant Phase 3 studies have been completed for the management of fibromyalgia. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat acute stress reaction. Tonix's CNS portfolio includes TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase), a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication and has Breakthrough Therapy designation. Tonix's immunology development portfolio consists of biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (“CD40L” or“CD154”) being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Tonix also has product candidates in development in the areas of rare disease and infectious disease. Tonix Medicines, the company's commercial subsidiary, markets Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R) (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra(R) (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults. For more information about Tonix, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to TNXP are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN