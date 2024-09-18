Doctors Highlight Importance Of Nutrition In Preventing Osteoporosis

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): An orthopedic and traumatology specialist has described osteoporosis as a“silent disease” and emphasizes the critical role of a diet rich in calcium, D, and protein in preventing its onset.

Dr. Sultan Khodri, who works at Basit Specialized Hospital in Kabul, noted that unlike other chronic diseases, osteoporosis often shows no symptoms in its early stages.“Patients typically learn they have osteoporosis only after experiencing a fracture,” he explained.

Most fractures associated with osteoporosis occur in the hip, wrist, and spine. Dr. Khodri highlighted that this condition primarily affects older adults, particularly women.

The risk increases significantly after menopause due to a decrease in estrogen levels, which contributes to bone density loss.

In addition to hormonal changes, Dr. Khodri warned that arbitrary and prolonged use of certain medications could also lead to osteoporosis.

He urged individuals to avoid self-medicating without consulting a healthcare professional.

Other risk factors for osteoporosis include smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, poor nutrition, and lack of exercise.

He stressed that a regular diet is essential for bone health, especially in low-income communities where people may not have access to sufficient food.“Inadequate nutrition leads to the depletion of bone tissue over time, increasing the risk of osteoporosis,” he said.

To prevent osteoporosis, Dr. Khodri recommends incorporating calcium- and vitamin D-rich foods into the diet. Dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese, along with fish, eggs, fruits, and vegetables, are particularly beneficial.

He advised anyone experiencing a fracture should seek medical attention promptly to receive an appropriate diagnosis and treatment.

Meanwhile, patients at Basit Hospital shared their experiences.

Pari Gul, a 60-year-old resident of Kabul, is currently undergoing treatment for osteoporosis after breaking her arm two months ago.

She visits the doctor weekly for follow-ups and has been informed she will require multiple casts over the next five months.

Another patient, Abdul Rahman, has recently completed his medication regimen for osteoporosis.

He returned to the hospital for a check-up to determine whether he needs to continue treatment.

He reported significant improvements in his health, stating that the pain in his hands and feet has reduced.

In conclusion, healthcare professionals stress the importance of preventive measures, including proper nutrition and regular medical consultations, to combat the risks associated with osteoporosis.

