Jordanian Aid Plane Arrives In Lebanon Following Royal Directives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Sept. 18 (Petra) -- A Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying medical and food supplies arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport today, following directives from King Abdullah II.The aid shipment, weighing approximately eight tons, is part of Jordan's support for Lebanon in the aftermath of the explosions involving thousands of pagers that occurred yesterday.The plane was received by Jordanian Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Hadid and Brigadier General Imad Al-Ashqar, representing the Lebanese Armed Forces, alongside a delegation of military officers.Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed his gratitude to King Abdullah II in a statement issued last night, following a call with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.Safadi conveyed the King's instructions to provide medical assistance to Lebanon's healthcare sector, which is addressing the numerous injuries caused by the explosion.Safadi reiterated Jordan's commitment to Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and stability, while expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people.He also emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation of regional tensions, calling for an end to the Israeli military aggression on Gaza and the escalation in the West Bank, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's condemnation of any action that threatens Lebanon's security, stability, or the safety of its citizens.