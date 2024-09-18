Royal Decree Approves Formation Of New Government Led By Jaafar Hassan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 18, 2024 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued today, Wednesday, approving the formation of a new under the leadership of Jaafar Hassan.The decree follows the resignation of former Prime Bisher Khasawneh. The new cabinet was appointed under Article 35 of the Jordanian Constitution.The appointments in the new government are as follows:1. Jaafar Hassan as Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.2. Ayman Safadi as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.3. Raed Abu Saud as Minister of Water and Irrigation.4. Ahmad Abu Al-Samen as Minister of Public Works and Housing.5. Walid Al-Masri as Minister of Local Administration.6. Mohammad Al-Momani as Minister of Government Communication.7. Bassam Talhouni as Minister of Justice.8. Lina Annab as Minister of Tourism and Antiquities.9. Khaled Al-Hneifat as Minister of Agriculture.10. Yarub Qudah as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply.11. Saleh Kharabsheh as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources.12. Mohannad Shehadeh as Minister of State for Economic Affairs.13. Ahmad Al-Awidi as Minister of State.14. Azmi Mahafzah as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.15. Muthanna Gharaibeh as Minister of Investment.16. Mohammad Al-Khalaileh as Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.17. Mazem Al-Faraya as Minister of Interior.18. Feras Al-Hawari as Minister of Health.19. Wafa Bani Mustafa as Minister of Social Development.20. Muawiya Radaydeh as Minister of Environment.21. Nancy Namrouqa as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.22. Zeina Touqan as Minister of Planning and International Cooperation.23. Wisam Al-Tahtamouni as Minister of Transport.24. Abdelmunim Al-Oudat as Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs.25. Abdullah Al-Adwan as Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs.26. Fayyad Al-Qudah as Minister of State for Legal Affairs.27. Khaled Al-Bakkar as Minister of Labor.28. Abdulhakim Al-Shibli as Minister of Finance.29. Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh as Minister of Culture.30. Khair Abu Sa'ilik as Minister of State for Public Sector Development.31. Yazan Al-Shdeifat as Minister of Youth.32. Sami Smirat as Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.The ministers were sworn in before King Abdullah II at the Al-Husseiniya Palace, in the presence of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Royal Court Chief Yousef Al-Issawi.Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan also presented the government's formal response to the Royal letter of designation, outlining the administration's commitment to continuing Jordan's modernization journey and implementing the country's key national initiatives.In a meeting with the outgoing Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh and his cabinet, King Abdullah expressed his gratitude for their service and awarded them the Silver Jubilee Medal in recognition of their efforts.