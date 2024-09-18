University Hospital Launches Initiatives For "Day Of Change

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 18 (Petra) -- Under the patronage of HRH Princess Muna Al Hussein, the University of Jordan Hospital launched a series of healthcare initiatives on Wednesday as part of the annual 'Day of Change,' organized by the Care Accreditation Council (HCAC).The event aims to inspire healthcare professionals to elevate the standard of patient care through innovative and transformative practices.This year's theme, "Your Diagnosis First Your Safety Always," saw the hospital's medical, administrative, and technical teams implement a range of initiatives designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy and improve overall patient care.In a statement, Hospital Director-General Dr. Nader Al-Basoul committed to ensuring that all healthcare staff strictly adhere to diagnostic protocols, from patient history and clinical examinations to lab and radiological tests, to develop comprehensive and precise treatment plans. He emphasized that this initiative should become a permanent practice across all hospital departments.The day's activities featured several departmental initiatives. The Pharmacy Department introduced "Understanding Your Medication Contributing to Your Recovery," aimed at tailoring pharmaceutical care to patient diagnoses while enhancing communication with healthcare teams. The initiative also included educating patients on medication usage, side effects, and benefits.The Laboratory and Forensic Medicine Department showcased new genetic diagnostic techniques through informational brochures, while the Quality and Control Office, in collaboration with students from the University of Jordan's medical faculty, worked to raise outpatient awareness about the importance of sharing medical information with healthcare providers and undergoing routine tests to ensure long-term safety.The Nutrition Department pledged to provide patients with nutritionally balanced meals aligned with their medical diagnoses, alongside body composition tests conducted in collaboration with Abbott Laboratories. The Rehabilitation Department, in partnership with the Jordanian Physical Therapy Society, distributed educational materials on the role of physiotherapy in treating lower back pain, in celebration of World Physical Therapy Day.The Breast Imaging Unit, under the initiative "For Your Importance, and Because You Are Our Priority," committed to offering expedited diagnostic appointments and rapid report delivery. The unit also coordinated with the Breast Surgery Department to ensure biopsies were conducted within three weeks for patients requiring further evaluation.The Nursing Department launched several key initiatives, including the development of a classification system for patients experiencing chest pain, aimed at accelerating diagnoses and prioritizing care in the Emergency Department. Additionally, QR codes were introduced to provide patients with real-time information about their treatment classification and next steps.Other initiatives included mental health screenings to assess patients for early signs of anxiety and depression, ensuring timely intervention and appropriate care. The clinical nursing training team recognized young patients' bravery through the "Hero Child" certificate initiative, and the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit distributed educational guides on cardiac diagnostic procedures.The Ophthalmology Clinic, in partnership with Orchid Pharma, distributed brochures highlighting the importance of early diagnosis for eye conditions such as glaucoma, dry eyes, and eye allergies, while the Gynecology Clinic educated women on the role of cervical cancer screening in achieving accurate diagnoses.The Rehabilitation Clinic engaged patients in discussions about common joint conditions and the importance of clinical examinations for precise diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Meanwhile, the Dentistry Department encouraged regular check-ups to ensure early and accurate diagnosis of dental issues.The Surgical Department committed to adhering to the "Safety Checklist" protocol and distributed materials highlighting the cultural, economic, and social barriers that can impede accurate diagnosis. The Obstetrics Department also provided educational resources on prenatal and maternal diagnostic procedures, fostering greater patient engagement in their care.