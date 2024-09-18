عربي


King Departs For US To Take Part In UNGA Meetings

9/18/2024 2:12:12 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sep.18 (Petra)- his majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday departed for the United States to participate in the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York.
His Majesty is scheduled to deliver Jordan's address at the 79th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, which opens on September 24.
The King will also hold a series of meetings with participating heads of state and delegation.
In Maryland, His Majesty is scheduled to meet with the state's governor, Wes Moore, as well as a group of CEOs and representatives of a number of US companies and universities.
Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II are accompanying the King on the visit.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

Jordan News Agency

