Regent Inaugurates Second Dot Cyber Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.18 (Petra)- His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Regent, on Wednesday inaugurated the second Summit, held by the National Cyber Security Centre.The summit, which annually witnesses the participation of business people and experts specialised in cybersecurity, aims to enhance the cyber protection of public and private institutions in Jordan and provide a safe environment for investment, as well as promote international collaboration in cybersecurity.The two-day summit features 50 speakers from various countries participating in more than 25 discussion sessions and workshops on cybersecurity challenges facing institutions.The summit also seeks to coordinate efforts to combat cross-border cybercrime and discuss innovation in cybersecurity technologies, including the use of artificial intelligence to detect and respond to threats.In remarks at the opening of the summit, National Cyber Security Centre President Bassam Maharmeh said Jordan has been able to develop an effective national cybersecurity system, and has made significant progress in this field by rising from 71st to 27th place out of 194 countries on the Global Cybersecurity Index.Crown Prince Al Hussein was briefed on the summit's agenda, which includes an ethical hacking competition, and toured an exhibition of companies specialised in cybersecurity and another exhibition of projects by Jordanian university students.Senate President Faisal Fayez and a number of senior officials and officers attended the opening of the summit.