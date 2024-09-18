FETV To Celebrate 10-4 Day With Highway Patrol Marathon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Marathon will be Guest Curated by Highway Patrol Superfan Gary Goltz

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies

carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that the will host a Highway Patrol marathon on Friday, October 4th, featuring ten episodes selected by show superfan Gary Goltz. The marathon will air from 7a-12p ET, containing on-air previews and interstitials with behind-the-scenes information.

"Highway Patrol's star, Academy Award-winner Broderick Crawford, always signed off his radio calls by saying '10-4'," said Gary Goltz. "I am glad to partner with FETV by selecting my 10 favorite episodes and be a part of this wonderful salute to classic television and law enforcement."

"We are pleased to have Gary Goltz as a guest curator for this marathon," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "No one knows more about Highway Patrol than Gary, so when we decided to celebrate 10-4 Day with a Highway Patrol marathon, we knew Gary would select ten terrific episodes."

Highway Patrol

stars Broderick Crawford as Dan Mathews, a dedicated chief of a police force in an unspecified Western state. Episodes were based on authentic police cases from highway patrol divisions around the country. The series was produced

for syndication from 1955 to 1959, and currently airs weekdays at 7a ET on FETV.

Check fetv for full listings and times.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through

the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

Media Contact:

Angela Grabowski,

[email protected]

SOURCE FETV

