$11.5 Million In Community Possible Grants Boost Local Communities

Rebecca Boyer has seen firsthand how the U.S. Bank Community Possible giving and engagement program makes a difference in the Chico, California, area, where she works as a U.S. Bank branch manager. As the president of the Chico community leadership board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the North Valley (BGCNV), she knows what a valuable role the clubs play in helping local youth and families thrive through programs like the Triple Play and well-being initiative. The program gives students the chance to experience the camaraderie and joy of intramural sports and recreation, stay active and acquire healthy habits, and develop interpersonal skills.

“Organized sports may not be affordable and accessible to many kids at the club, but Triple Play is all-inclusive – everyone is welcome. Being there gives these students the opportunity to grow and build confidence and learn the concept of being on a team,” Boyer said.“Being involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs means so much to me because I see how it truly changes lives. I am so excited that U.S. Bank gives me the opportunity to be part of this nonprofit.”

“We are incredibly grateful for Rebecca's dedication and leadership. Her involvement, along with the support from the U.S. Bank Community Possible program, has made a real difference in the lives of the local youth we serve,” said Rashell Brobst, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of the North Valley.“Programs like Triple Play are crucial in providing kids with opportunities they might not otherwise have, helping them to stay active, build confidence and learn valuable life skills. Rebecca's passion for our mission and her commitment to our community truly help us change lives every day.”

The U.S. Bank Community Possible program supports local communities throughout the country. By listening and learning from the people who live, work and play in these communities, U.S. Bank and the U.S. Bank Foundation* strive to help meet each community's unique needs through volunteerism and financial support, including 500+ Community Possible grants totaling more than $11.5 million that the foundation provided to nonprofit organizations in its most recent round of giving.

Many Community Possible grants go toward nonprofits that provide opportunities for people to play, create and enjoy the richness and diversity of arts and cultural experiences. Halfway across the country from the Northern California community where Boyer lives, the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance (PRAA) brings the magic of music and art to Chicago students and families.

With funding from the U.S. Bank Foundation, PRAA's Latin Music Project offers enrichment programs in 10 Chicago public schools located in low- to moderate-income communities. Regardless of musical background or experience, participating students learn to play instruments while immersing in the culture and heritage of Puerto Rico, and many get the chance to perform with professional musicians at special events, including the National Cuatro Festival in November.

“At the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance, we believe that every student deserves the opportunity to explore their cultural heritage through the arts. Thanks to the support from U.S. Bank and the U.S. Bank Foundation, we're able to provide Chicago's youth with enriching musical instruction that not only nurture their talents but also connect them to the rich traditions of Puerto Rico. This partnership has been instrumental in empowering our students to express themselves, build confidence and dream big,” said PRAA Executive Director Ignacio Lopez.

JeNyce Boolton, a U.S Bank community affairs manager based in Chicago, PRAA board member and self-professed“huge music fan,” appreciates how music and arts programs provide students with a safe, creative outlet outside school hours and empower them to gain new skills and cultural acumen.

“My kids are musical, and I know becoming a better musician requires resources, so the ability to offer this kind of programming to kids who live in underserved and under-resourced communities is really meaningful,” Boolton said.

U.S. Bank employees don't have to go far to see the impact of this support – the company has donated space in one of its Chicago branch buildings for PRAA to use as a classroom and performance facility.

So far in 2024, the U.S. Bank Foundation has provided more than $23 million in Community Possible grants, and giving will continue through the rest of the year.

*U.S. Bank Foundation is a tax-exempt private foundation described in section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is funded primarily through contributions from U.S. Bank National Association and its affiliates and subsidiaries. The Foundation's mission is to close the gaps between people and possibility in the areas of work, home, and play.