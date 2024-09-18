Regency Centers Sponsors Sandy Springs Conservancy To Help Preserve And Enrich Natural Resources

(MENAFN- 3BL) Regency Centers is now a proud sponsor of the Sandy Springs Conservancy ! A huge thank you to the SSC team for their incredible work in preserving and enriching our community's natural resources. Our commitment to environmental stewardship and community support drives us to back initiatives that make a meaningful impact. We look forward to supporting their efforts and working together towards a greener, more vibrant future.

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters

View original content here.