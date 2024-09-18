Wells Fargo Awards $1.2 Million To Rebuilding Together To Rehab Aging Homes

(MENAFN- 3BL) MIAMI, September 18, 2024 /3BL/ - The Foundation is donating more than $1.2 million in grants to Rebuilding Together , a leading national nonprofit dedicated to repairing homes and revitalizing communities. This year, as part of the Wells Fargo Builds program, employees are also volunteering to provide repairs and accessibility modifications to 75 homes in 46 communities nationwide for older adults, veterans, and other neighbors in need.

A recent study shows that home repair costs in America have increased significantly in the past few years, and low-income individuals were nearly twice as likely to need persistent repairs.

“Everyone should have access to a quality, affordable place to call home,” said Darlene Goins, head of Philanthropy and Community Impact at Wells Fargo.“We're proud to support Rebuilding Together to help restore aging homes so more people can remain safely and independently in their homes and preserve their generational wealth."

“So many Americans want to age in place in the home and community they love. Unfortunately, not everyone has the means to do so,” said Maureen Carlson, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together.“We are incredibly grateful for Wells Fargo's ongoing support to provide quality home repair services. Together, we're helping our neighbors in need remain in their homes for years to come.”

The new grant funding was announced during a special event in Miami Gardens, Florida where roughly 30 volunteers from Wells Fargo, Rebuilding Together and the community came together to help first time homeowner Mable Henderson with vital home repairs and backyard improvements. Wells Fargo, the Bank of Doing, teamed up with Miami HEAT legend Udonis Haslem to surprise the Henderson family with new kitchen appliances and an outdoor living space. Rebuilding Together Miami-Dade received a $34,000 grant to provide transformative repairs that include ceiling and structural repairs, interior and exterior painting, and landscaping to help improve safety and accessibility for the Henderson home, as well as the homes of two other local families.

Since 2010, Wells Fargo has donated more than $19 million to Rebuilding Together and its affiliate network to support rebuilding efforts across the country, including providing essential home repairs, revitalizing communities, and helping veterans, older adults, people with disabilities, families with children, and victims of disaster remain in their homes.

Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogethe . | X (formerly Twitter): @RebldgTogthr .

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune's 2024 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories .

Additional information may be found at

LinkedIn:

Contact Information

Rebuilding Together

Chelsea Quenum

...

Wells Fargo

Melissa Murray

...