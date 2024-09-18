Nine Collections Shine Bright At The Albright College NYFW Runway Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Albright College Logo

Albright SS2025 Designers' Headshot Collage

Albright NYFW SS2025 Collection Collage 1

Albright NYFW SS2025 Collection Collage 2

Albright NYFW SS2025 Collection Collage 3

Albright College returns for a 4th year to New York Week to show the collections of some of the college's most celebrated students and alumni.

- R. Scott FrenchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Albright College marked its fourth showing at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) with an eagerly awaited runway fashion show. Following the tremendous achievements of the past three years, Albright College, renowned for its nationally ranked Liberal Arts-based fashion design, merchandising, and costume design programs, proudly presented the innovative designs of nine recent graduates on the prestigious runways of NYFW.The show opened with Milford, Pennsylvania's Mary Quinn's collection of artfully dimensional floral bouquets and subtle colorations that seamlessly married garden party whimsy with the sophistication of silk charmeuse and chiffon. The opening piece of the show, a floral encrusted cropped bustier worn atop a double layer skirt pairing, proved the perfect piece to not only open the show, but also made it clear that Spring 2025 was calling.The following collection by Michelle Nguyen, blended the country inspirations of her native Reading, Pennsylvania with the contemporary cuts of Asian streetwear to much lauded affect. Her collection featured young-spirited pieces like a grass green A-line mini-dress appliqued with a red barn worn over a white blouson sleeved blouse with Peter Pan collar that married schoolgirl uniform preppy with Tokyo's Ginza edgy aesthetic.Next came another local Reading, PA native, Truc Phuong Ha, whose collection radiated effortless style and creativity with inventive, yet versatile pieces. Each silhouette she showed employed a novel mixing of fabrications and asymmetrical cuts which made the viewer take a double look at each to truly understand that these pieces were not errors, but rather thoughtful and intriguing plays on proportion. Ha's collection would be equally at home in the office as it would be at an evening party with friends or walking down the world's most trendy fashion thoroughfares.Hailing from Howell, NJ, Abby Thomas-Ridgway next presented an uber feminine collection of airy day dresses in appliquéd eyelet that could be worn in a variety of settings from summer soirees to a dressy day with friends. Thomas-Ridgway's collection was also versatile enough to attract the young set as well as the next generation on the fashion cycle.Lydia Simone's swimwear provided the natural bridge to the show and transitioned the mood from daywear to evening. The Philadelphia native left all in the room yearning for a day at the beach or poolside at their favorite resort with her easy-breezy styles that were dressed up by just the right amount of color contrasted cascading ruffle detailing.Another New Jersey native, Felicia Oyekola kicked off the traditionally dresser second half of the run of show with a collection of brilliantly tailored dresses that deftly walked the fine line between costume and fashion to great success. Her collection of bridal dresses was equal parts classic and brilliantly hued ensembles for the ethnic or modern bride.Brooklyn born, Kamiah Jean pumped up the conceptual volume with her collection of slashed and reconstructed ensembles that utilized chain and other hardware elements to shape the silhouette while simultaneously ornamenting the wearer. Jean's final two“dresses” proved the ultimate showstopper with their body-con tube dresses worn under boned cages which created voluminous proportions while adding none of the visual heaviness that once was the norm with such pieces.Horsham, PA's Mia Rezza served to clean up the visual landscape with her collection of mocha silk charmeuse evening dresses that were softened even further with her deftly placed sky blue silk chiffon accents. Ressa's collection left several in the room applauding as the models made the way around the event's U-shaped runway.Returning designer, and Reading, PA native designer, Stephanie Vargas Hemmings closed the show with bold, hand-sewn textures and innovatively detailed styles. Standout pieces like a deep blue softly detailed dresses that combined several hand techniques, and the final two looks to walk, which married a novel print into the mix with enormously proportioned over layers.This remarkable event served as a testament to Albright College's unwavering commitment to fostering emerging talent and pushing the boundaries of fashion creativity. The audience at NYFW was treated to a mesmerizing showcase of diverse perspectives, innovative designs, and groundbreaking concepts, underlining the institution's pivotal role in shaping the future of the fashion industry.Albright College's presence at NYFW continues to solidify its position as a powerhouse in the fashion education landscape, where students are nurtured, challenged, and encouraged to explore their creative potential to the fullest. Albright College looks forward to its continued journey of shaping the fashion world, one innovative collection at a time. For more information and updates, please visit Albright or follow us @AlbrightCollege.Download Photographs of the Collections at this link .ABOUT ALBRIGHT COLLEGE:Albright College, nestled in Reading, PA, just 21⁄2 hours from New York City, boasts a rich history as a manufacturing hub for the fashion industry. Its proximity to both NYC and Philadelphia positions it as an ideal place for students to explore the arts. The Fashion Design, Fashion Merchandising, and Costume Design programs , though underappreciated, are thriving. This showcase shines a spotlight on the exceptional talent graduating from Albright College, emphasizing its status as a formidable choice for fashion students and a noteworthy presence for fashion companies. A new fashion contender has arrived, and Albright College is here to make a significant impact.

R. Scott French

VERY New York

+1 917-816-0665

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.