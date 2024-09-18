Boston Globe Media Announces Speakers For Globe Summit 2024: Boston's Breakthroughs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Dr. Rochelle Walensky Headline Roster of Visionary Leaders, Innovative Trailblazers and Award-Winning Globe Journalists at 4th Annual Summit – September 25 & September 26

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe (BGM) presents "Globe Summit: Boston's Breakthroughs," the fourth edition of its award-winning annual ideas festival. Journalists from The Boston Globe, Boston,

and STAT will host two days of fireside chats and panels on the most pressing issues affecting the region and beyond. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey ,

former Director of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky ,

and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu headline a dynamic and distinguished roster of speakers, including trailblazers

and visionaries from leading organizations that are pioneering innovative approaches and novel solutions to transform climate change, health equity, employment,

Participants include

N.E. Revolution President Brian Bilello , NWSL Boston Controlling Partner Jennifer Epstein , Tender Food Co-Founder & CEO Chris Chantre , iRobot CEO Gary Cohen , Hack CEO Michelle de la Isla , MBTA General Manager & CEO Phillip Eng , Dirtbag, Massachusetts Author Isaac Fitzgerald , Toast President & Co-founder Steve Fredette , FIFA World CupTM️ Boston 26 President Mike Loynd , Clean Energy Ventures Co-Founder & Managing Partner David S. Miller PhD , Grammy-nominated Songwriter Bob Regan , NBC's Today Show Weather & Feature Host Al Roker , Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper , and Wonderland Author Nicole Treska. Visit for a complete list of speakers and sessions.

Globe journalists will lead conversations on today's most pressing issues, including climate innovation, LGBTQ+ healthcare advances, busing and school desegregation, public health, geoengineering, election coverage trends, extreme weather, workforce modernization, the future of downtowns, transportation, mental wellness,

and more. Special live programming of Globe audio will include the live taping of podcast episodes

for

"Say More" on Building Boston's Black Wall Street and "Love Letters" on State of the Union(s) The Future of Relationships.

"Globe Summit: Boston's Breakthroughs" is presented by Eversource. Supporting sponsors include Cross Insurance, JPMorgan Chase, Mass General Brigham, PNC Bank, Sanofi, and UMass Boston. To learn more and register for Globe Summit programming, visit globe/summit .

