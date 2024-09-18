INE Security Wins 2024 SC Excellence Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARY, N.C., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in the prestigious 2024 SC Awards, named Best IT Security-Related Training Program . This designation underscores INE Security's commitment to excellence and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

The SC Awards , now in its 27th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. This year's awards were presented across 33 categories, celebrating both established industry leaders and emerging innovators.

INE Security stood out among a competitive field of entries, demonstrating its innovation in addressing the evolving cybersecurity landscape. The Best IT Security-Related Training Program award highlights INE Security's efforts to deliver practical, effective solutions that safeguard against today's complex threats.

"We are thrilled to receive the 2024 SC Excellence Award for Best IT Security-Related Training Program. This recognition highlights our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in cybersecurity training,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security.“At INE Security, we are committed to empowering professionals and organizations with the skills they need to defend against the ever-evolving cybersecurity threats. This accolade not only reflects our commitment to the highest standards of training but also motivates us to continue advancing the field of cybersecurity education."

The SC Awards are presented by SC Media, a trusted cybersecurity resource, and evaluated by a panel of independent industry experts. Winners are selected based on their contributions to innovation, their ability to address the cybersecurity industry's critical challenges, and their demonstrated impact on protecting organizations.

“These award recipients represent the very best of what the cybersecurity community has to offer,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media.“Each winner has shown a commitment to advancing the industry with forward-thinking solutions and an ability to adapt to new challenges. Their contributions help drive progress in securing our digital environments.”

INE Security has been recognized among the best cybersecurity training platform in 2024 by numerous organizations including:



G2 as an online course provider and technical training provider

G2's 2024 Best Software Awards for Education Products Security Boulevard's list of the Top 10 Hacking Certifications for both the Certified Professional Penetration Tester (eCPPT) and Web Application Penetration Tester eXtreme (eWPTX ) certifications



The SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

The full list of 2024 SC Awards winners:

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through their trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Their brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Contact

Director of Global Strategic Communication and Events

Kathryn Brown

INE Security

...