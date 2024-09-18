Trellis Spa Launches 'Receive One Facial, Give One Facial' In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kelleye Martin, Trellis Spa DirectorHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trellis Spa , Houston's premier wellness destination known for its commitment to holistic rejuvenation, is proud to announce its "Receive One Facial, Give One Facial" event. This initiative allows guests to treat themselves while uplifting the spirits of those undergoing oncology treatment.From September 16 to October 11, Trellis Spa guests who receive a Natura Bissé facial can provide an opportunity for a complimentary facial to those that have survived or are currently undergoing cancer treatment. Those individuals will then have the unique opportunity to indulge in a personalized facial from an oncology-trained aesthetician inside the famed Pure Air Bubble between October 14 to 17. The Pure Air Bubble provides an unparalleled detox experience, where guests can breathe 99.99% pure air to help eliminate toxins and dead cells, which aids in leaving the skin looking glowing and beautiful.In addition to the complimentary facial, all guests at Trellis Spa are invited to enjoy the spa's many amenities, including its Soaking Pools and Garden, which have indoor and outdoor soaking opportunities, private cabanas, and several lounging areas. Trellis Spa also offers an indoor reflection pool, a steam room, a hot tub area in the women's locker room, and a spacious Tranquility Room with comfortable lounging areas."During a time when lives are upended by cancer, scheduling a facial is probably the last thing on a patient's to-do list," said Kelleye Martin, Trellis Spa Director. "That is why this 'Receive One Facial, Give One Facial' event is so special. We hope to provide a moment of well-being, relaxation, and care to those navigating the challenges of oncology treatment. It's our way of giving back and supporting our community during their journey towards wellness."In using this one-to-one model of buy one and give one, Trellis Spa and Natura Bissé are helping to support a more significant health and community involvement endeavor. The initiative is generously underwritten by the Ricardo Fisas Natura Bissé Foundation, whose mission is to empower those navigating a cancer journey. The Foundation fosters holistic well-being, enhances self-esteem, and nurtures resilience through specialized oncology skin care and education."A day at the spa while undergoing cancer treatment can have a whole new meaning. We hope that a few hours at Trellis Spa will not only rejuvenate recipients but help them to relax and enjoy moments of peace," said Josanna Gaither, Executive Director of the Ricardo Fisas Natura Bissé Foundation.To participate in the "Receive One Facial, Give One Facial" or to learn more about Trellis Spa's services, please visit their website .###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston's historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush's time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a“Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage 'n' Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston's historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

