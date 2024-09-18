One-click branded corporate video creation with simpleshow's Custom Video Builder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One-click branded corporate creation with simpleshow's Custom Video Builder

simpleshow's latest update, the Custom Video Builder, enables companies to create video content in their unique corporate illustration styles with one click.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- simpleshow , the AI-powered explainer video creation platform, now allows for a new level of enterprise customization. With the addition of the Custom Video Builder, corporate image pools, custom characters, and backgrounds are automatically integrated into videos, delivering a more customized and branded final product.In today's competitive landscape, businesses require more customized videos to engage their audiences and stand out in the market effectively. While brand colors, fonts, and logos have always been effortlessly integrated, the simpleshow platform now offers even more. The Custom Video Builder allows enterprise users to seamlessly integrate their unique style into videos-whether by complementing the existing simpleshow-style images on the platform or using entirely custom assets. This includes incorporating specific product images, real workplace backgrounds, and branded corporate characters for a fully tailored experience. This enhancement creates communication that is not only more targeted but also more engaging and allows for more impactful storytelling.Dr. Sandra Böhrs, Chief Marketing Officer of simpleshow, explains:“Our Custom Video Builder is a game-changer for enterprise clients. It opens up new possibilities for crafting videos in a distinct visual world that are not just on-brand but deeply aligned with the unique stories and messages each company needs to convey – and it's all done with smart technology to make the video creation process easier than ever before.”simpleshow's full-service expertise sets them apart from competitors and allows for an impactful service element in the Custom Video Builder. As part of the package, clients are able to work with the simpleshow creative team to create suites of fully customized, animated illustrations that can be used to create their videos. All images are tagged for easy identification with AI and are easy to manage, organize, and change as needed.About simpleshow: simpleshow is the pioneer platform for digital products and services around explainer videos. Guided by the mission to make modern communication simple and concise, the market leader enables everyone to explain complex topics in a clear and engaging way. The AI-powered SaaS solution, simpleshow video maker, allows users to create professional explainer videos in more than 20 languages within just a few clicks. A magic that comes from years of experience in producing tens of thousands of videos and eLearning courses in over 50 languages. The simpleshow team caters to clients from offices in Berlin, Luxembourg, London, Miami, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. Large international companies value simpleshow as a partner for the ability to provide simple, effective explanations.

