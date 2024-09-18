United We Care And Maryland Rural Health Association Join Forces To Transform Mental Health Care In Rural Communities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United We Care (UWC) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Maryland Rural Association (MRHA) aimed at tackling the growing mental health challenges faced by rural communities across Maryland. This collaboration will focus on changing perceptions around mental health, reducing stigma, and increasing access to much-needed support for individuals who may feel isolated or underserved.

Mental health remains a delicate topic in many rural communities, where stigma often prevents individuals from seeking the help they need. The resulting reluctance to engage in mental health care leaves many struggling with issues such as anxiety, depression, and addiction in silence. These challenges are further compounded by limited access to care, with rural areas often lacking adequate resources or professionals to provide timely and effective mental health services.

United We Care is on a mission to break down these barriers by making mental health care more accessible, empathetic, and inclusive. Through innovative technology with a human touch, UWC offers virtual therapy, AI-driven support, and expert-guided programs, allowing individuals to access care from the comfort of their own homes. By partnering with MRHA, UWC aims to shift the conversation around mental health, helping rural communities embrace support without the fear of stigma or judgment.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Maryland Rural Health Association and leverage innovative solutions to make mental health care more accessible, creating lasting change in rural Maryland," says Ritu Mehrotra, Founder and CEO at United We Care.

The Maryland Rural Health Association plays a critical role in this effort, providing the local expertise and community connections needed to reach a wider audience. MRHA's advocacy for rural health care and its deep understanding of the unique challenges these areas face make them an ideal partner in spreading awareness and encouraging individuals to prioritize their mental well-being.

"The Maryland Rural Health Association is excited about this partnership and a chance to improve the lives and wellbeing of Rural Marylanders in desperate need of care and services." - Jonathan Dayton, Executive Director, Maryland Rural Health Association.

