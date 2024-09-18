Amit Shah To Visit Jharkhand To Review BJP's Assembly Poll Preparations, Launch 'Parivartan Yatra'

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Sep 18 (IANS) With Prime Narendra Modi setting the tone for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly in Jamshedpur during a public rally on September 15, Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit (September 19-20) to the eastern state is expected to add momentum to the BJP's preparations for the ensuing electoral contest.

The Home Minister will launch the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Bhognadih in the state's Sahibganj district -- the land of Santhal Rebellion (1855-56) heroes, Sido Murmu and Kanhu Murmu. The Santhal Revolt had opposed the corrupt Zamindari system and British Rule.

Sources in the Jharkhand BJP said that HM Shah will arrive here on Thursday. The Home Minister will be in Ranchi for the overnight stay.

He is also expected to meet the Jharkhand BJP leaders and the core team members to review the preparations for the Assembly elections.

On Friday (September 20) morning, Amit Shah will leave for Bhognadih. After paying tributes to the martyrs of the Santhal Rebellion there, the senior BJP leader will address a public rally at the Police Line Field in Sahibganj.

A Jharkhand BJP leader said that all arrangements and preparations for the programme have been completed.

There is also a wave of excitement among the BJP leaders in the state who are trying to gather a large crowd for HM Shah's programme.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand unit BJP president Babulal Marandi, after reviewing the preparations for the event, held a meeting with the party workers and leaders in Giridih. He also offered prayers at the Jharkhand Dham there.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said that HM Amit Shah's visit to Jharkhand will infuse energy among the party workers.

Several BJP heavyweights like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh CM Vishu Deo Sai, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi are also scheduled to take part in the Parivartan Yatra in different parts of Jharkhand, and address rallies.

Besides, the BJP has also been attacking Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the last 15 days with an aggressive campaign with the punch-line -- "Mila Kya?" (What has been achieved?). The campaign has been questioning the achievements of Hemant Soren-led government in the last five years.

A party source said that through this campaign, the BJP has been trying to reach out to the people of the state.

Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri said: "The current government has deviated from its promises. It has cheated all sections of society in the state. Through Parivartan Yatra, we will reach out to every single individual in the state."