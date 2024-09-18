Amerimix 3D Printing Mix Provided To New Standard Homes' Flagship 3D-Printed Concrete Homes Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerimix, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, announces its 3D Printing Mortar Mix was provided to New Standard Homes, which resulted in the successful 3D printing of three concrete homes located in Shiner, Texas. This marks a significant step forward in addressing the critical need for more affordable, efficient and high-quality housing. This venture positions Oldcastle APG and Amerimix as the premiere provider of 3D printing mixes across the industry

– a critical part of the chain as this grows and evolves.

"We are looking at cutting-edge technology to help shape the future of the building industry," said Jason Dean, SVP of Pro Sales at Oldcastle APG. "We want to align with builders and developers to achieve their customers' dream living spaces, while creating job efficiencies and cost savings."

The build team's goal was to fast-track the three test homes using the efficiency of bagged mortar formulated for the precision of 3D printing.

"We're not just building houses; we're creating homes that elevate living standards with cleaner lines, superior finishes, and greater durability," said Rex Rizk, owner, New Standard Homes. "The goal is to set a new benchmark for sustainable, more affordable housing in architectural styles that folks want to live in."

With a gantry-style 3D printer manufactured by COBOD and leased from PERI 3D Construction, the build team used nearly 150 3,000 lb. bulk bags of Amerimix's AMX300 3D Printing Mix, which was custom-formulated in partnership with the PERI team. According to all collaborating team members, New Standard Homes

showed incredible efficiency and resiliency on this project.

The first 1,200 sq. ft. home took approximately six weeks to print, with subsequent 1,500 sq, ft, homes completed in 3 to 3 1/2 weeks. These dramatic speed improvements were realized through continuous optimization of machine setup, layer time and printing speed. And there's more optimization to come.

"New Standard Homes' ultimate goal is to print one 1,500 sq, ft, house per week, which is entirely feasible with our new designs," says Rizk. "Ultimately, concrete is a material that we believe in for its longevity, durability and sustainability. This is the future."

The New Standard Homes team is committed to pushing the boundaries of construction technology. "We are at the forefront of reinventing how our world is built," said Rizk. "This technology is a key component of our vision to provide better homes for everyone."

New Standard Homes is actively evaluating proposals for their next project. Learn more at .

For more information on Amerimix 3D Printing Mixes, visit

About Oldcastle® APG

Oldcastle® APG, a CRH Company, is the leading provider of outdoor living solutions in North America with an award-winning portfolio that enables customers to Live Well Outside. Inspiring endless possibilities with enduring performance, its collection of premier building products create inviting outdoor spaces where people connect, reflect and recharge. Learn more at

