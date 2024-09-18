ARCO DESIGN/BUILD BREAKS GROUND ON SPECULATIVE INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN LAREDO, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAREDO, Texas, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) , a leading national design-build firm and the #1 domestic builder of distribution centers and warehouses in the United States, has broken ground on a 236,693-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Laredo, Texas. This strategic project, developed by

Alliance Industrial Company in partnership with Realterm , addresses the increasing demand for logistics facilities in this crucial U.S.-Mexico trade corridor.

We're excited to start our first project in Laredo, a city rapidly emerging as a key center for cross-border logistics.

Rendering of ARCO Design/Build's new 236,693-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Laredo, Texas, set to enhance logistics efficiency for cross-border trade. The facility, developed by Alliance Industrial Company and Realterm, will feature 50 dock-high loading positions, 32-foot clear heights, and 190 trailer parking spaces. Completion is expected in summer 2025.

"We are excited to initiate our first project with the Alliance Industrial team in Laredo, a city rapidly emerging as a key center for cross-border logistics," said John Atcheson, President of ARCO Design/Build Houston and Salt Lake City. "Our partnership with Alliance Industrial and Realterm on this speculative project underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality industrial spaces that cater to the evolving market needs. We look forward to contributing to Laredo's ongoing growth."

The facility will encompass a 236,693-square-foot rear-load concrete tilt-wall warehouse with a 32-foot clear height, 50 dock-high loading positions, and 190 trailer parking spaces. Designed to enhance logistics efficiency, particularly for cross-border trade, the facility is expected to be complete by summer 2025.

As a speculative development, this facility offers potential tenants the advantage of a state-of-the-art logistics space, eliminating the lengthy wait times associated with custom-build projects and positioning Laredo to capitalize quickly on emerging trade opportunities.

Peeples, Director at Alliance Industrial Company, commented, "Alliance is excited to kick off our first project in Laredo. We are bullish on the nearshoring trend occurring along the Texas border as companies continue to realign their supply chains. The major infrastructure investments Laredo is making ensures leasing activity will remain robust, and we believe the market has a long runway of continued growth for cross-border logistics assets like this one."

U.S. Development for Realterm, added, "Realterm has been actively investing in the Laredo market for more than 10 years, and we are excited to partner with Alliance Industrial and ARCO on this ground-up development project in this burgeoning market."

ARCO's design-build approach is particularly advantageous for speculative projects like this one, integrating design and construction processes under a single contract. This method allows for greater flexibility to meet potential tenants' needs while maintaining cost-effectiveness and speed of delivery. OneFourTwo Design Group, ARCO's integrated partner for architecture and structural components, ensures seamless coordination between design and construction phases, which is crucial for the successful execution of this project.

The facility is set to enhance Laredo's economic landscape by boosting trade efficiency, creating jobs, and reinforcing the city's role as a pivotal logistics hub. With its strategic location and advanced features, the project is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for cross-border logistics, contributing to the region's long-term growth.

About

ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) is widely recognized as a construction industry leader for various industrial project types, including cold storage warehouses, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. As a national design-build firm, ARCO offers turn-key design-build services that provide a direct relationship with a single point of contact, resulting in cost savings and clear lines of communication. ARCO's capabilities span from project feasibility studies, site selection, and complete design to value engineering, code consulting, and full general contracting. Additionally,

ARCO is 100% associate owned as an ESOP. With integrated partners for architectural services and structural engineering, ARCO provides clients with a streamlined and efficient process, ensuring exceptional results.

About Alliance Industrial Company

Alliance is a privately owned, vertically integrated industrial real estate investment, development and construction company focused on key distribution hubs throughout the US. The firm is headquartered in Houston, TX with offices in Dallas, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC. Since inception in 2021, AIC has capitalized approximately 5.6M square feet of projects with a total value exceeding $675M with another 5M square feet of projects planned. For more details, visit



About

Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks across the world. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets.

SOURCE ARCO Design/Build

